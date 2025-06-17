Week 14 IFL Coaches Poll

June 17, 2025 - Indoor Football League (IFL) News Release







With only six weeks remaining in the regular season, the IFL Coaches Poll continues to shift as teams make their playoff push. While Bay Area and Quad City hold firm at the top, the middle of the poll saw big movement - including climbs from Green Bay and San Diego and a slide from Jacksonville.

Bay Area retains the No. 1 spot after another strong showing, while Quad City remains close behind at No. 2. Green Bay jumps two spots to No. 3 following a key win that keeps the Blizzard in the Eastern hunt. San Diego makes the biggest leap of the week, climbing three spots to No. 4 - its highest ranking of the season - as the Strike Force continues to impress out West. Arizona drops one spot to No. 5 after a tight loss, while Tulsa rises to No. 6 following a bounce-back win at home.

WEEK 14 COACHES POLL RANKINGS:

Bay Area Panthers (-)

Quad City Steamwheelers (-)

Green Bay Blizzard (+2)

San Diego Strike Force (+3)

Arizona Rattlers (-1)

Tulsa Oilers (+2)

Jacksonville Sharks (-4)

Vegas Knight Hawks (-2)

Massachusetts Pirates (-)

Tucson Sugar Skulls (+1)

San Antonio Gunslingers (-1)

NAZ Wranglers (-)

Fishers Freight (-)

Iowa Barnstormers (-)







