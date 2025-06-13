Panthers Begin Western Gauntlet with Visit to Vegas Knight Hawks

June 13, 2025 - Indoor Football League (IFL)

Bay Area Panthers News Release







On the heels of a three-game winning streak, the first-place Bay Area Panthers (7-2) are in the midst of their most daunting stretch of the 2025 Indoor Football League regular season. Playing eight games in eight weeks (including five on the road), Bay Area sees their next six contests all against Western Conference rivals.

For IFL Week 13, the Panthers are headed to the "Silver State" of Nevada to take on the explosive Vegas Knight Hawks (6-4).

Vegas has won each of their past two games, lighting up the Northern Arizona Wranglers for 63 points last weekend. Incidentally, Bay Area will look to bring fear and loathing to Henderson, as someone's heater must come to an end here.

Undoubtedly, this Saturday's (June 14) bid between the Panthers and Knight Hawks-kicking off from Lee's Family Forum at 6:05 PM PT-will be competitive, adversarial and entertaining: get your popcorn ready!

Bay Area enters the upcoming contest after narrowly defeating Tulsa Oilers Football. In Week 12, the Panthers used a booming running game, clutch defense and timely takeaways (including a game-sealing interception by defensive back Joe Foucha) to get by Tulsa.

Under Panthers Head Coach Rob Keefe, Bay Area's defense has been revered and respected throughout the league. Currently, they are allowing just 35.9 PPG, which leads the Western Conference. Additionally, the Panthers have been the IFL's stingiest team in terms of surrendering touchdowns, giving up only 43 to this point.

Coach Keefe's overall prowess with Bay Area earned them the No. 1 spot on the most recent IFL Coaches Poll. Still, Keefe and the Panthers are well aware of the storm ahead, and that begins with Vegas' dynamic offense.

Saturday's Western showdown in "Sin City" will present a clash of styles. The Knight Hawks are geared by quarterback Jayden de Laura. An accurate passer, de Laura brings experience from the United Football League's San Antonio Brahmas as well as University of Arizona and Washington State. At Wazzu, he was named Pac-12 Offensive Freshman of the Year in 2021.

Outside of de Laura, Vegas employs two stellar wideouts in Quentin Randolph (12 TD) and CJ Windham Jr. (40.3 YPG). However, Bay Area's secondary is eager for the matchup.

Upon last week's win in Downtown San Jose, Panthers defensive back Trae Meadows expressed, "It's time to embrace the adversity and fight through. (...) Vegas has great receivers and a great quarterback. It's going to be a great matchup."

Conversely, Bay Area's offense will look to resume their consistent success. With quarterback Josh Jones-who was named the 2024 IFL Offensive ROY-at the helm, the Panthers have scored 40 or more points in eight straight games and counting. Electric-tailback Josh Tomas has powered Bay Area behind 22 all-purpose touchdowns, which paces the IFL ahead of Week 13.

Regarding Tomas, Coach Keefe recently appeared on KNBR's Bay Area Panthers Weekly, telling color analyst Mike Pawlawski, "He's our engine when it comes to the offense. [Tomas] has some amazing play-making abilities. (...) The cut ability, the vision, the spin moves-he gets the crowd into it and brings the energy every day."

Lastly, keep an eye on Bay Area wide receiver BK Smith Jr. The speedy rookie did well to catch a pivotal touchdown pass against Tulsa in his IFL debut.

Panthers vs. Knight Hawks from Lee's Family Forum is set for Saturday, June 14. Kickoff is scheduled for 6:05 PM PT. Can't make the trip to Vegas? Fans can stream the game live through a subscription with the IFL Network or tune in to the radio broadcast on KNBR 1050.

Bay Area is on the road until June 22 when the defending-champion Arizona Rattlers visit San Jose's SAP Center. Tickets for that matchup-including single-game, season, group, and suite experiences-are available now through Ticketmaster.

WATCH PARTY AT THE PLEX

Can't make the trip to the desert? Bay Area fans are invited to rally together for an official Panthers Watch Party at The Plex in San Jose!

As the 7-2 Panthers square off against the Vegas Knight Hawks in a pivotal Western Conference clash, fans can catch every snap live on the big screen-kickoff is set for 6:05 PM PT.

This free, family-friendly event promises an electric atmosphere, with appearances from Panthers players and the Panthers Dance Team. It's the perfect way to connect with fellow fans, enjoy food and drinks, and cheer on Bay Area in real-time.

Even better? Attendees will unlock access to exclusive discounted ticket deals for the Panthers' June 22nd home showdown against the defending champion Arizona Rattlers at SAP Center.

Whether you're a longtime fan or new to the IFL, The Plex is the place to be this Saturday. Bring the energy-Bay Area's playoff push continues, and your support makes all the difference!







