Playoff Push Heats up as Sugar Skulls Face Rattlers in Rivalry Showdown

TUCSON, AZ - The Tucson Sugar Skulls are hitting the road this week for a fierce in-state rivalry clash against the Arizona Rattlers on Saturday, June 14, at Desert Diamond Arena in Glendale, AZ. With the Skulls aiming to snap a tough losing streak and push higher in the ranks to get the coveted playoff position, fans won't want to miss this high-stakes Western Conference showdown.

The Sugar Skulls (3-6) are hungry to bounce back after a high-scoring battle at home against the San Diego Strike Force. Though the final score tilted in San Diego's favor, 58-42, Tucson's offense showed firepower and heart, while the defense continued to produce momentum-shifting plays. Now, Tucson turns its focus to the Rattlers (7-3), aiming for a season sweep after knocking off Arizona earlier this year in a thrilling 42-35 home win.

Recapping the San Diego Shootout

Saturday night's contest at Tucson Arena was full of action from the opening drive to the final whistle. The Sugar Skulls' defense came out aggressive, with standout stops from Ahmad Lyons, Kendrick Gladney, and Brion Murray. Despite a pair of early San Diego scores, Tucson stayed composed.

Jorge Reyna rebounded from a rocky first quarter to assemble multiple scoring drives, connecting with key targets like Jamyest Williams, Jerome Buckner, and Larry Tripp Harrington. Williams also added a receiving touchdown and continued making plays on the ground and in the air.

The Sugar Skulls clawed back into the game late in the third quarter, narrowing the deficit to just nine points after a touchdown and a successful two-point conversion. Even when faced with late-game adversity, including a turnover near the goal line, Tucson's offense continued to attack, and the defense fought to the final whistle. Though it wasn't the result they hoped for, the Sugar Skulls showed grit, progress, and a never-quit attitude that will serve them well heading into rivalry week.

Rattlers Rematch: Rivalry Reignited

The last time these two teams met, Tucson delivered one of the biggest statements of their season. Facing the then-undefeated Rattlers at home, the Sugar Skulls mounted a fourth-quarter comeback capped by a game-winning field goal and a last-second defensive touchdown, sealing a dramatic 42-35 victory and handing Arizona its first loss.

Quarterback Jorge Reyna shined in that performance with four touchdown passes, three of them to Tripp Harrington, and standout contributions came from both sides of the ball. Defenders like Nyles Gaddy, Ahmad Lyons, and D'jimon Brooks came up clutch, while kicker Kevin Macias added a game-winning field goal and a key deuce.

Now the Skulls travel to Glendale looking to recreate that magic. Tucson will need a fast start and a clean game to silence the Rattlers' home crowd. With continued chemistry between Reyna and his receivers, a rising rush attack led by Williams, and a defense capable of game-changing plays, the Sugar Skulls are poised to make this one another classic.

All Eyes on the Desert Duel

With every game now crucial to postseason hopes, Tucson is embracing the challenge. Saturday's rivalry matchup promises intensity, passion, and the kind of edge-of-your-seat football that defines the IFL.

Fans can follow all the action on social media @sugarskullsfootball and visit www.tucsonsugarskulls.com for game updates, news, and ticket info for the next home matchup.







