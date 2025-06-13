Game 11 Preview: Quad City vs. Fishers Freight

June 13, 2025 - Indoor Football League (IFL)

Quad City Steamwheelers News Release







For the first time in three weeks, the Quad City Steamwheelers return home to Moline, Illinois, for a home game as they welcome the Fishers Freight to town for the first matchup in the Quad Cities between these two teams. It also marks the return of a few former Steamwheelers to the Vibrant Arena for the first time, such as defensive linemen Jaylin Swan and Krystapher Oakley, and running back Shane Simpson.

Despite both teams going on separate trajectories, with the sQUAD sitting at 8-2 and in first place in the Eastern Conference, and the Freight on an eight-game losing streak at 2-8 and second to last in the conference, this game will be an intriguing matchup between two running-heavy offenses.

Fans in attendance at Vibrant Arena with an active MetaMask digital wallet will receive access to a limited edition NFT Bobblehead featuring one of several Steamwheelers players. These collectibles are digitally unique, tradable globally, and represent the next generation of sports memorabilia.

"We're always looking for ways to innovate and engage our fans, and this partnership with XUSD Blockchain allows us to do just that," said Doug Bland, Managing Partner of the Quad City Steamwheelers. "Combining the excitement of indoor football with cutting-edge blockchain technology gives our fans something truly special."

Kick-off is at 7:05 p.m. on Saturday, June 14, at XUSD Field at Vibrant Arena at The MARK in Moline, IL. To watch online, head over to the IFL Network.

About the Steamwheelers

Last week, the sQUAD defeated the San Antonio Gunslingers 51-37, thanks to a strong all-around performance, and improved to 8-2. Defensive backs Camron Harrell and Nicholas Harris each snagged two interceptions, with Harris returning one for a game-changing pick-six. Offensively, quarterback Daquan Neal threw for his season-high for passing yards with 172 yards and two touchdowns while also rushing for one. Newcomer wide receiver Tamorrion Terry impressed in his debut with 71 receiving yards and a touchdown. Jarrod Ware Jr. added two rushing scores, and DeQuan Dudley caught five passes, including a key touchdown. The team's 51 points versus San Antonio were the most the Wheelers have scored since their week seven win over Fishers, where they scored 55. Because of last week's scoring, the Wheelers moved back up to fifth in the league in points per game, averaging 43.7 points per game, while also scoring the third most total points in the league with 437. Defensively, the Quad City defense only gives up 37.8 points per game, which is good for fourth-best in the league, and has also recorded 16 interceptions, which is second-best in the league.

QC - Players to Watch

Jordan Vesey / WR - Last game against Fishers, Vesey was the Steamwheelers' leading receiver with two receptions for 46 yards, two scores, and a rushing touchdown. Despite only two receptions for 30 yards and no scores last week, it will be an interesting matchup to see if Vesey can replicate his week seven performance against a Fishers' defense that allows the second least amount of passing yards per game in the IFL at 119.6 per game.

KeShaun Moore / DL - In their last game against Fishers in week seven, Moore exploded for 9.5 tackles, 3.5 tackles for loss, one sack and a forced fumble in the win. Hoping to recreate that dominant performance, Moore faces a Freight offensive line that has allowed ten sacks total, which ranks third most in the league.

About the Freight

Last week, the Freight fell 40-23 and dropped their eighth straight game in a row to fall to 2-8. The Freight started strong but couldn't maintain momentum as a scoreless third quarter proved to be too much to overcome. Quarterback Carlos Davis led an early 10-play scoring drive and finished the game with 128 passing yards, two touchdown passes, and a rushing score. Shane Simpson added 55 total yards and a receiving touchdown, but also had a costly fumble. Wide receiver JT Stokes caught a late touchdown, while Isiah Cox added a two-point conversion. On defense, Krystapher Oakley led the way with 12 tackles, including two for loss and a forced fumble. Despite their early lead, the Freight struggled in the second half and couldn't recover from four straight stops by the Massachusetts Pirates' defense. On the season, the Freight offense ranks near the bottom of the league at tenth with only 38.1 points per game, despite having the league's best rushing offense with 114.2 rushing yards per game. The reason for the limited points is that they have one of the league's worst passing offenses, with only 90.6 passing yards per game, which ranks last in the league. Defensively, they aren't much better, as they give up the second-most points per game in the IFL, with 48.8 points given up on average. They have also forced only five interceptions, tied for the worst in the league, and also recovered five fumbles, which is slightly better, tied for third in the league.

Fishers - Players to Watch

Shane Simpson / RB - The former Steamwheeler had an explosive 105 rushing yards and four touchdowns against Quad City in week seven when they last matched up. While not matching that production in the games since, Simpson will look forward to facing the defense he torched previously.

Krystapher Oakley / DL - Another former Steamwheeler, Oakley had a whopping 12 tackles in their last game against Massachusetts, including two tackles for loss and a forced fumble. Despite only having four tackles versus the Steamwheelers last time around, he will look to face off against his former team and cause chaos in the backfield.

Last Time Around....

The Steamwheelers and Freight last met on 5/3/25 in Fishers, Indiana, which resulted in a 55-48 Steamwheelers win in overtime. Quarterback Daquan Neal threw five touchdowns and ran for another, including the eventual game-winner to Jordan Vesey in OT. Running back Jarrod Ware Jr. contributed with a key touchdown in the final seconds of regulation. Vesey finished with two scores, while veteran Keyvan Rudd added another. The defense forced multiple turnovers, including a game-sealing fumble recovery by David Cagle. Other notable defensive performers included Bubba Arslanian, Malik Duncan, and Cagle, with each player recovering fumbles in the hard-fought victory.

Additional Fan Experience

For every home game, fans are invited to participate in the Hayman's Ace Post-game Autograph Session, where they can meet their favorite players and coaches on the field!

Don't miss your chance to be part of the Steamwheelers' 2025 season at the Vibrant Arena! Get your tickets NOW at SteamwheelersFootball.com/TICKETS







Indoor Football League Stories from June 13, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.