Game Preview: Tulsa Oilers vs. San Antonio Gunslingers

June 13, 2025 - Indoor Football League (IFL)

Tulsa, Okla. - Tulsa Oilers Football, a proud member of the IFL and powered by Community Care, embarks on an opportunity to complete a three-game sweep of San Antonio this regular season in a Saturday night matchup at the BOK Center.

LAST TIME OUT... The Oilers faced the Bay Area Panthers for the first time in team history. Bay Area sparked the evening with an opening-drive touchdown via a short-yardage run play to go up 6-0 early in the first quarter. The Panthers would follow up their opening score with their first passing touchdown of the night, with a 7-yard fade to the back of the endzone to go up 12-0 in the opening quarter. The second quarter began with a QB-run up the middle by TJ Edwards II to get Tulsa on the board, cutting their deficit to 12-6 quickly. Later in the frame, the Oilers found their first lead thanks to a passing touchdown to Cole Blackman in the back of the endzone to push the game to 14-12 Tulsa with under 5:00 minutes to go in the half. Bay Area responded via a broken running play that put the Panthers up with authority, 18-14. The Oilers would then connect on another touchdown reception by Blackman to take the lead at 21-20 late in the second frame. With 0:24 to go in the half, Bay Area finished off another rushing score to go up 26-21 with mere moments remaining in the quarter. Ross Moore for Tulsa slammed a field goal to end the second, bringing the halftime score to 26-24, Bay Area, headed to the break.

Moore started the second half scoring with another field goal to take the advantage, 27-26 Oilers. After the Panthers took the lead back 29-27, Bay Area would recover a muffed kickoff return and take it back for a touchdown to go up 37-27. Edwards II gave Tulsa some much-needed momentum with his second rushing score of the game to push the game to 37-34 Bay Area. After both teams traded touchdowns to make the score line 44-41 Panthers, the Oilers had a chance to take the lead, but it was Bay Area with an interception in the endzone that closed out the game at the same score, 44-41. The Oilers fell to 6-4 on the season.

FOCUS AHEAD... Tulsa faces their first two-game losing streak since April 11th, when the Oilers dropped to 1-2 on the season after a loss to the Green Bay Blizzard in OT. The state of the union currently notes the first multi-game regulation losing streak of the season. Correcting course is something that Tulsa has learned to do well as of late and Saturday night will be a chance to prove that again. The arrival of Cole Blackman at peak performance has been much anticipated and with "JuJu" Augustine out of the lineup it has been much needed. Blackman's help has to begin the process of elevating the offense as a whole and this week is a great opportunity to do so. Blackman was the only receiver with a touchdown last week, the question is who will be the next to find the endzone? With only six games remaining, the Oilers will need to stay healthy to keep pace in the playoffs and see their first postseason ever with a good finish.

HOW TO "EMPTY THE SALOON" ONE LAST TIME... The Oilers are seeking a regular-season sweep of the San Antonio Gunslingers this weekend. Success came in many ways the first two victories, including forcing timely turnovers during the second half. The Tulsa Oilers can beat the San Antonio Gunslingers by controlling the game with a balanced offense, leaning on their stronger run game to sustain drives and limit the Gunslingers' possessions. Defensively, they can pressure San Antonio's quarterback into mistakes, capitalizing on the Gunslingers' high interception rate. By playing disciplined, protecting the ball, and converting red zone opportunities into touchdowns, Tulsa can outscore and outlast their opponent in Week Thirteen.

The Oilers return home to the BOK Center on June 14th, to face the San Antonio Gunslingers. Kickoff is set for 7:05 p.m.







