Panthers Sign Three Pivotal Players Ahead of Stretch Run

June 13, 2025 - Indoor Football League (IFL)

Bay Area Panthers News Release







The Bay Area Panthers are officially bringing aboard a group of new players-including a couple familiar faces-for Week 13 and the remainder of the 2025 Indoor Football League year.

The recent roster additions come at a crucial spot on the schedule for the Panthers, as they are in action over every remaining week of the regular season. That equates to seven consecutive weekends of football with six of those games occurring against Western Conference foes.

Simply, it is crunchtime, and Panthers Head Coach & President of Football Operations Rob Keefe is well aware of that.

Bay Area is bringing back linebacker Wes Bowers and defensive lineman Daymond Williams-both of which have prior experience with the organization. From there, the Panthers are also adding an IFL-rookies to the offense with center Ethan Hagler.

LB WES BOWERS

Wes Bowers is best known around the IFL for his impressive rookie campaign in 2023. He was an integral figure of the Panthers' inaugural championship team, and led the defense with nine tackles in the pinnacle victory. Overall, he finished that season with 53 total tackles and 8.5 TFL.

Upon returning, Bowers professed, "It's an honor to be back with the amazing organization of the Bay Area Panthers! I'm excited for another opportunity to showcase my talents and skills with a great staff, front office, and the team, my brothers."

Bowers also shared a message for the Bay Area fans,"I can't wait to make my family, friends, and Panther Nation proud as we fight day in and day out to achieve our goals. Let's empty the tank and get 'The Jungle' jumping again. Go Panthers!"

Look for Bowers wearing jersey No. 33 again.

DL DAYMOND WILLIAMS

Daymond (DAY-mend) Williams is thrilled to return to the Panthers after spending time with the CFL's Toronto Argonauts. He brings three seasons of FBS experience, having earned All-MAC Second Team honors while playing for the Bulls.

Williams expresses gratitude upon returning to Bay Area. "It's exciting. Having a coach like Coach Keefe, who knows the game of football and can teach me a lot, is a great opportunity," said the 6-foot-1 defensive standout. "I believe [Coach Keefe] can put me in the best position to be myself, make plays, and advance my career."

Naturally, Coach Keefe is just as thrilled to have Williams back with the Panthers. "Daymond is a powerful, high-motor defensive lineman who has the quickness and athleticism to cause havoc in the backfield," he said. "[Williams] is a tough, explosive athlete who plays the game with power and aggression."

Williams will be suited in No. 95 - the highest number on the present roster.

C ETHAN HAGLER

6-foot-2 Texas-native Ethan Hagler has arrived in Northern California to provide reinforcements along the offensive line. Having started 50 total games at Sam Houston State University, he boasts five years of FBS playing time. He earned All-CUSA distinction with the Bearkats, among myriad other achievements.

Positionally, the majority of his football career has been at center, but he also played guard in college. Either way, Hagler-who has bowl-game experience-will be a vital addition for Bay Area as the team prepares to face a gauntlet of physical defenses down the stretch.

Hagler has selected jersey No. 57 for the 2025 season.

Bay Area will next travel to Henderson, NV to face the Vegas Knight Hawks at Lee's Family Forum. The game is scheduled for Saturday, June 14. Kickoff is set for 6:05 PM PT, and Panthers fans can stream the game live through a subscription with the IFL Network or tune in to the radio broadcast on KNBR 1050.

The Panthers are on the road until June 22 when the defending-champion Rattlers visit San Jose's SAP Center. Tickets for that matchup-including single-game, season, group, and suite experiences-are available now through Ticketmaster.







