Sugar Skulls Fall, 48-28, to the Gunslingers at Home

June 1, 2025 - Indoor Football League (IFL)

Tucson Sugar Skulls News Release







TUCSON, AZ - The Tucson Sugar Skulls returned home to Tucson Arena Saturday night with hopes of reigniting their playoff push, but a red-hot start from the San Antonio Gunslingers proved too much to overcome in a 48-28 loss. Tucson now sits at 4-4 on the season after struggling to find momentum early in the game.

Slow Start Proves Costly

San Antonio received the opening kickoff and immediately set the tone, punching in a rushing touchdown on their opening drive to take a 7-0 lead. Despite strong early defensive efforts from Ahmad Lyons, Kendrick Gladney, and Tariq Bracy, Tucson found themselves in a 14-0 hole by the end of the first quarter, having yet to take an offensive snap until late in the frame.

Offense Begins to Stir

Quarterback Jorge Reyna and running back Jamyest Williams sparked the offense in the second quarter. Williams punched in a rushing touchdown to get Tucson on the board, but San Antonio answered quickly and took a 28-6 lead into halftime. A missed long field goal by Kevin Macias closed the half.

An early third-quarter interception gave the Gunslingers prime field position again. Despite standout defensive play from Kendrick Gladney, who led the team with nine tackles, San Antonio kept the pressure on. Reyna connected with Jerome Buckner for a touchdown, and Jamyest Williams added another rushing score in the fourth. Reyna also found Larry Harrington for a late touchdown and hit Davonte Sapp-Lynch for a two-point conversion. Despite a strong defensive effort down the stretch, Tucson couldn't close the gap in the final minute.

Next Up

The Sugar Skulls look to regroup and bounce back next week as the playoff race continues to tighten in the IFL's Western Conference. With a 4-4 record and everything still to play for, the road to the postseason remains within reach.

Sugar Skulls return home next week on Saturday, June 7th, against the San Diego Strikeforce. Kickoff is slated for 6:05 PM, tickets are on sale now!







