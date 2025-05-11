Sugar Skulls Overpower Pirates in Statement Win

May 11, 2025 - Indoor Football League (IFL)

TUCSON, AZ - The Tucson Sugar Skulls dominated from start to finish on Saturday night at Tucson Arena, securing a commanding 47-26 victory over the Massachusetts Pirates. With standout efforts from running back Jamyest Williams, defensive back Ahmad Lyons, and return man, Jerome Buckner, the Sugar Skulls showcased firepower in all three phases of the game.

First Half Control

Tucson's defense set the tone early with back-to-back red zone stands, including a goal-line interception returned for a touchdown by Lyons, who punctuated the play with a highlight-reel front flip into the end zone. The score ignited the home crowd and gave Tucson the lead they would not relinquish.

Running back Williams punched in a pair of first-half touchdowns behind strong offensive line play, while quarterback Jorge Reyna found his groove against heavy pressure, adding a rushing score of his own. After trading scores through the second quarter, the Sugar Skulls headed into halftime with a narrow 19-14 lead and the momentum clearly in their favor.

Second Half Surge

The third quarter began with fireworks as Jerome Buckner returned the opening kickoff for a touchdown, breaking through multiple defenders and propelling Tucson's lead to double digits. From there, the defense continued to restrain the Pirates with sacks, turnovers, and physical play that kept the visitors off rhythm.

Tucson's offense capitalized on the momentum, scoring on nearly every possession of the second half. Quarterback Reyna delivered a fourth-quarter touchdown strike to Harrington, while Williams added his third rushing touchdown of the night to seal the victory, 47-26.

A late-game fumble recovery by the Sugar Skulls defense ensured there would be no comeback attempt, as Tucson closed the door on Massachusetts and improved their standing in the IFL's playoff picture.







