Sunday Showdown: Tucson Looks to Slow Down a Red Hot Vegas Offense at the Boneyard

June 28, 2025 - Indoor Football League (IFL)

TUCSON, AZ - The Tucson Sugar Skulls return home to the Tucson Arena this Sunday, June 29, for a critical Western Conference matchup against the 7-5 Vegas Knight Hawks. Kickoff is set for 3:05 PM as the Sugar Skulls look to keep their winning streak alive and strengthen their playoff position in front of the home crowd.

Coming off back-to-back victories over in-state rivals, the Sugar Skulls are playing some of their best football of the season. Now sitting at 5-6, Tucson will be looking to carry that momentum into one of their toughest challenges yet against a red-hot Vegas team.

Looking Back at the Wranglers

Last week, Tucson took care of business at home with a commanding 59-38 win over the Northern Arizona Wranglers. The Sugar Skulls jumped out to an early lead and never looked back, thanks to an explosive start on both sides of the ball. The defense swarmed early, highlighted by a Brion Murray interception and impactful redzone stops.

Offensively, it was a complete team effort. Quarterback Jorge Reyna distributed the ball efficiently, while the three-point rushing attack of Davonte Sapp-Lynch, Jamyest Williams, and Larry Trip Harrington proved nearly unstoppable. Tucson scored on every drive of the first half and ended the night with six total rushing touchdowns, taking full control of the tempo from start to finish.

Despite a few pushback moments from Northern Arizona, including a Hail Mary touchdown and second-half scores, Tucson's offensive firepower was simply too much to contain.

Round Two vs. Vegas: Redemption Time

When the Sugar Skulls last faced the Vegas Knight Hawks in 2024, it was a frustrating night on the road. Tucson fell behind early and never fully recovered, ultimately dropping the game 49-25. Although the Skulls battled back to within three points before halftime, a Vegas Hail Mary touchdown before the break swung momentum permanently in the Knight Hawks' favor.

While the loss stung, it showcased the fight Tucson has, even when facing adversity on the road. This time, the Skulls have home field advantage and a far more cohesive offense that's been heating up in recent weeks.

Vegas enters Sunday's game with a 7-5 record and one of the highest-scoring offenses in the league, including an 82-point domination just last week. The Sugar Skulls will need to set the tone early and rely on their dominant rushing game to control possession and limit Vegas' chances to strike quickly.

With a 4-2 all-time series lead over the Knight Hawks, Tucson knows what it takes to win this matchup. Now, they'll aim to do it again, this time, with playoff stakes rising.

Protect the Boneyard

The Sugar Skulls are playing with purpose and pride, and they'll need every ounce of that energy against a high-powered Vegas squad. With home-field advantage, a surging ground attack, and the backing of their fans, Tucson is determined to hold the line and keep climbing in the standings.

Be There. Be Loud. Be Skull Tough.

Get your tickets now at www.tucsonsugarskulls.com and follow all the action on social media @sugarskullsfootball.







