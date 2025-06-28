Freight Complete Season Sweep of Tulsa with 33-7 Win

June 28, 2025 - Indoor Football League (IFL)

Fishers Freight News Release







FISHERS - The Freight headed to Tulsa on Saturday night to take on the Oilers in their second meeting of the season. Fishers took the first game 40-29 when they met back on April 4. After a thrilling win last week over the Green Bay Blizzard, the Freight defeated Tulsa 33-7 to extend their current win streak to two games.

FIRST QUARTER

On fourth down of the first drive, Freight quarterback Felix Harper launched the ball to JT Stokes, who hauled it in for the touchdown. Calum Sutherland nailed the extra point to put the Freight up 7-0.

The Oilers answered with a touchdown run by Jerminic Smith and an extra point from Ross Moore to even the score at 7-7.

The Freight responded with another strong drive, capped by a Harper rushing touchdown. Sutherland stayed perfect, putting the Freight back in the lead 14-7.

On the next kickoff, Sutherland drilled a deuce, pushing the lead 16-7.

SECOND QUARTER

Neither team found the end zone in the second quarter, as both defenses dominated.

With four minutes remaining until halftime, Aaron Jackson came up big with the first interception of the night, shutting down the Oilers' drive.

Multiple sacks and missed kicks kept the score unchanged heading into halftime.

THIRD QUARTER

The Oilers, feeling the pressure, tried to throw it away early. Aaron Jackson came up big again with his second interception of the night, this time in the end zone.

With one minute left in the quarter, Harper had the carry and found a hole in the defense to get into the end zone. Sutherland nailed the extra point, extending the Freight's lead to 23-7.

FOURTH QUARTER

Josiah King bulldozed through the Oilers' defense and powered into the end zone for another Freight touchdown. Sutherland stayed perfect with the extra point, pushing the lead to 30-7.

With six minutes left in the fourth, the Freight made a switch at the quarterback position to Vincent Espinoza to close out the game.

With three minutes to go, the Freight tacked on three more points as Sutherland successfully kicked the field goal, extending the lead to 33-7.

Aaron Jackson secured the dominant win with his third interception of the night, showcasing a stellar defensive performance. The Freight took the 33-7 win on Saturday night.







