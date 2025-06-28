Tulsa Falls to Fishers

June 28, 2025 - Indoor Football League (IFL)

Tulsa, Okla. - Tulsa Oilers Football, a proud member of the IFL and powered by Community Care, dropped their second game in a row and were defeated 33-7 by the Fishers Freight.

Fishers opened the score line with a connection to DJ Stokes in the endzone to make it 7-0 Fishers early. Tulsa followed up with a response thanks to a 10-yard run past the goal line by Jerminic Smith to tie the game at 7-7 with 8:18 to go in the first. Felix Harper darted for a QB rushing touchdown with 3:36 remaining in the opening quarter to give the Freight the lead back at 14-7. Calum Sutherland hit a deuce to make it 16-7, and that ended the first quarter scoring.

The first half ended at the same score, and the Freight would add 17 points in the second half to finalize their win at 33-7. Aaron Jackson for Fishers finished with three interceptions, and the Oilers fell to 7-6 on the campaign and 4-2 at home. Tulsa will have its final "bye week" of the season this upcoming weekend and host two more home games in July.

Tulsa hosts the Massachusetts Pirates on Saturday, July 12th. Kickoff is set for 7:05 pm. CT at the BOK Center.

