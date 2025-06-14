Oilers Complete Three-Game Sweep of Gunslingers

June 14, 2025 - Indoor Football League (IFL)

Tulsa, Okla. - Tulsa Oilers Football, a proud member of the IFL and powered by Community Care, downed San Antonio 41-21 on Saturday night to go 3-0 against the Gunslingers and 7-4 in the 2025 season.

After recovering the opening kickoff the Gunslingers' offense started off the third showdown of the season with a Joaquin Collazo touchdown bomb just two minutes into the action - taking a 7-0 lead on their first possession. T.J. Edwards II and former CFLer Jerminic Smith linked up on a pair of big passes, including a touchdown strike on Tulsa's opening drive, leveling the contest 7-7. A clock-chewing second San Antonio drive that included two Gunslingers' fourth-down conversions ended the opening frame 7-7, with the visitors' drive continuing into the second quarter.

The Gunslingers finally stalled at the five-yard line 1:25 into the second quarter, ending the tedious drive with a missed field goal from Tyler Huettel. Tulsa's offense was also unsuccessful on its answering drive, struggling to find a rhythm before turning over possession on downs after six plays. However, the Oilers' defense stepped up to halt San Antonio's short-field advantage with a three-and-out stop. Cole Blackman broke the scoring drought, housing a toss on a third-down extended by the legs of former IFL MVP Edwards. Rio Ramirez extended the Oilers' first lead of the night 14-7 with a successful PAT with 3:51 remaining in the first half. Collazo added a touchdown on the ground, leveling the game 14-14 with a goal-line scamper with 36 seconds left in the quarter. Edwards added his third passing touchdown of the half just eight seconds later, hitting a streaking Smith with a 25-yard strike and restoring Tulsa's seven-point lead to 21-14. Former Golden Hurricane Ryan Nixon protected his team's lead in his Oilers' debut, picking off a pass in the endzone as the half expired.

San Antonio marched down the field on the first drive of the second half, evening the score 21-21 with 11:31 remaining in the third quarter. Edwards answered with his fourth touchdown of the night on the following drive, this time using his feet on a first-and-goal quarterback sweep. Ramirez knocked down his fourth extra point of the night to place the Oilers up 28-21. Tulsa's relentless pass rush halted the throw-heavy Gunslingers on their second drive of the second half. After multiple penalty infractions on both teams, the Oilers stood tall, blocking and catching a field goal attempt from Huettel with 53 seconds left in the third frame.

Edwards cantered into the end zone on the opening drive of the fourth quarter, recording his second rushing and fifth total touchdown of the game to make it 34-21 - the first multi-score lead of the game - with 12:29 remaining. The following three drives ended scoreless, with San Antonio turning the ball over on downs, Edwards throwing his lone interception of the night and another defensive stop from Tulsa, keeping the score 34-21 in Tulsa's favor with five minutes remaining. Sauce Rogers toted his first rushing touchdown of the night with an outside carry, steaming into the end zone, ending another extended scoring drought with only 56 seconds remaining. Ramirez knocked down his fifth PAT on the outing, securing a 41-21 Tulsa victory and a series sweep of San Antonio on the campaign.

Tulsa heads to western Massachusetts to take on the Massachusetts Pirates for the first time this season on Saturday, June 21 at 8:05 p.m. CT.

