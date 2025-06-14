Green Bay Tops Jacksonville, 75-43

June 14, 2025 - Indoor Football League (IFL)

The Green Bay Blizzard (8-3) took on the Jacksonville Sharks (7-4) on Friday the 13th of June. While typically considered a date of misfortune, the fortune definitely favored the brave men and women who were in attendance for Military Appreciation Night as the Blizzard dismantled the Sharks at Freeze Field inside the Resch Center.

After Wisconsin's very own Franki Moscato performed the National Anthem, Green Bay started the game with possession and drove down the field, but were unable to punch it in for six. They did, however, kick a short field goal to put the first points on the board. The points did not ward off the Sharks, as they came out hungry. The Sharks drove down the field, and their QB, Tyler Huff ran into the endzone for six. Huff's rushing upside would be a theme throughout the first half. Green Bay responded on their next drive with a touchdown pass from Meylor to TJ Davis. The Sharks would respond with yet another drive capped off by a rushing touchdown by QB Huff. The quarter ended with a score of 10-14, favoring the Sharks, but the Blizzard were on the brink of scoring again.

As the second quarter began, Blizzard QB Max Meylor found RB Jalyn Cagle up the sidelines for a big play, setting up a rushing touchdown for Meylor a few plays later. Meylor's rushing abilities would also be a common theme throughout the game. With the Blizzard now taking the lead 17-14 on the PAT, the Sharks took the ball, drove right back down the field, and Huff ran it in for his third rushing touchdown of the half. On the ensuing kickoff, Blizzard return man Andre Williams took it to the crib. This marks the third straight week in a row the Blizzard have returned a kickoff for a touchdown. The scoring was not done there. After nailing the PAT, Blizzard kicker Andrew Mevis then connected on the deuce attempt, adding to the Blizzard lead of 26-21. As halftime approached, Meylor connected with Lowell Patron Jr. for a touchdown. With one second left on the clock due to a delay of game penalty on the kickoff, the Sharks were allowed one untimed down, where they managed to convert on a field goal attempt. At the break, the score was 33-24 in favor of the Blizzard.

At the start of the second half, the Sharks and Blizzard traded touchdowns on both of their possessions. After the Blizzard touchdown, the Sharks fumbled the kickoff and it was recovered by Blizzard LB Jaylen Johnson. The fumble ultimately swung the momentum in an otherwise fairly close game. The Blizzard scored on a Meylor keeper after the fumble making the score 46-31. The Sharks then failed on fourth down thanks to pressure on the QB and a poor throw. The Blizzard took over, and scored on a pass to Jalyn Cagle. On the Sharks' next drive, Blizzard LB Andrew White sacked Huff and the Sharks missed the field goal attempt from deep in their own territory. The scoreline was 53-31, still favoring the Blizzard at the end of the third.

In the final frame, this quarter belonged to Green Bay. They scored touchdowns on their next two possessions and the Sharks simply did not have an answer on defense. After the second touchdown, the Blizzard kickoff pinned the Sharks on their own two yard line. Jacksonville drove down the field and capped off the drive with a rush by McCammon, however, the Blizzard had already tamed the Sharks. The Blizzard and Sharks would trade touchdowns on both of their next drives, but the Blizzard were undeniable on offense. The final scoreline was Green Bay 75, Jacksonville 43.

Jacksonville drops to 7-4 and returns home for their next game against the Quad City Steamwheelers next Saturday.

The Green Bay Blizzard improved to 8-3 and look to freeze the Fishers Freight in their house on June 21st. Kickoff is at 6:05pm CST in Fishers, Indiana. Join the Blizzard watch party at D2 Sports Pub Stadium District located at 788 Armed Forces Dr in Green Bay, Wisconsin.

