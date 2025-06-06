Green Bay Takes Down Iowa

June 6, 2025 - Indoor Football League (IFL)

Green Bay Blizzard News Release







The Green Bay Blizzard (7-3) welcomed to town a familiar foe as they faced the Iowa Barnstormers (1-8) for the third time this season. On Dairy Night at the Resch Center, the Blizzard sent the Barnstormers "moooooving" out of town with their eighth loss of the season.

After the coin toss by Alice in Dairyland, Iowa began the game with the ball. The Barnstormers wasted no time, taking only three plays to draw first blood and scoring on a receiving touchdown from WR Quian Williams. After a successful extra point, it was Green Bay's turn. The Blizzard ran four plays, turning the ball over on downs, and Iowa made them pay. Quian Williams caught his second touchdown of the quarter, and after a missed extra point, the Barnstormers were up 13-0. After a 45-yard field goal from Blizzard K Andrew Mevis, Iowa WR Quian Willilams had his sights on his third touchdown of the quarter but he fumbled on the goal line, and Blizzard DB Nijul Canada recovered it. Shortly after, another Blizzard turnover gave the Barnstormers prime field position. Iowa cashed in another touchdown, giving them a 19-3 lead after an unsuccessful 2-point try. The ensuing kickoff was returned for a touchdown by Jazeric Peterson, bringing the deficit to nine.

With the second quarter underway, the Barnstormers looked to extend the lead, but a turnover on downs in the red zone left Green Bay with the ball in hand. The Blizzard offense started clicking, cashing in with a receiving touchdown from Harry Ballard III, leaving Green Bay trailing by only two. With their lead dwindling, Iowa extended their lead to five with a Gabriel Rui field goal. Jazeric Peterson got his second touchdown and gave the Blizzard their first lead of the night on a 30-yard catch from QB Max Meylor. Green Bay's successful onside kick attempt led to a Max Meylor rushing touchdown, giving the Blizzard a 31-22 lead. With 35 seconds remaining in the half, Iowa looked to score quickly, but time ran out on their touchdown hopes, and they settled for another field goal as the half with the Blizzard leading 31-25.

The second half began with a Green Bay turnover, then a missed field goal from the Barnstormers. On the first play of the next Blizzard drive, Iowa intercepted the ball, and returned it for a touchdown, giving the Barnstormers the lead 32-31. Green Bay was looking to get back on track, and that is exactly what they did. Max Meylor found WR TJ Davis in the endzone, putting the Blizzard back on top 38-32. Another missed field goal by Iowa rounded out the 3rd quarter.

The fourth quarter began with WR Harry Ballard's second receiving touchdown of the night, giving the Blizzard a 45-32 lead. Iowa, desperately needing a score, turned the ball over on downs deep in Green Bay territory. Trying to put the game away, the Blizzard drove down the field and punched the ball into the endzone on a Andre Williams receiving score, giving Green Bay a 52-32 lead. That score would be the last of the game as the clock ticked out on Dairy Night.

The Blizzard move to 7-3 on the season and will host the Jacksonville Sharks next Friday night for Military Appreciation Night. Kickoff at the Resch Center is slated for 7:05 PM CST.

The Barnstormers fall to 1-8 on the season and travel home to host the Massachusetts Pirates next Saturday.

Written By: Seth Kluck







