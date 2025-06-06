Back in the Boneyard: Tucson Preps for Critical Rematch vs. San Diego

June 6, 2025 - Indoor Football League (IFL)

Tucson Sugar Skulls News Release







TUCSON, AZ - The Tucson Sugar Skulls are back at home this week at the Tucson Arena, gearing up for a pivotal Western Conference showdown as they face the San Diego Strike Force for the second time this season on Saturday, June 7 at 6:05 PM.

After a tough 48-28 loss at home against the San Antonio Gunslingers, the Skulls are rested, regrouped, and determined to bounce back and defend their home turf again this weekend. With the Sugar Skulls at a 3-5 record, they are looking to add another home win against the 5-3 San Diego Strike Force. Fans are in for a high-intensity showdown as the Skulls seek a home victory.

Looking Back Against The Gunslingers

Despite heading into the game with high hopes, Tucson struggled to find a rhythm against the early momentum ignited by the San Antonio offense. The Sugar Skulls didn't have their first offensive possession until late in the first quarter and quickly found themselves in a 14-0 deficit.

Running back Jamyest Williams continued with his breakout season, scoring two touchdowns and highlighting his durability between tough plays. Quarterback Jorge Reyna was able to put up two touchdown passes, one to Jerome Buckner and the other to Larry Harrington, as well as a two-point conversion to Davonte Sapp-Lynch.

On the defense, Kendrick Gladney led the charge with nine tackles and several key stops, as Jaylen Perkins and Ahmad Lyons assisted in holding off several extra second-half scoring attempts. However, a first-half deficit and a third-quarter interception gave San Antonio a comfortable advantage, leaving Tucson playing catch-up the rest of the game.

Round Two: A Shot at Redemption

In the last matchup, the Sugar Skulls met the Strike Force, it was a game of shifting momentum. Tucson started the game strong on the road in San Diego, with a touchdown on the scoring drive and the defense holding up their end of the bargain in the first half. However, unfortunate penalties and a series of bad snaps cost the Sugar Skulls their chance in the second half. San Diego took advantage of the Skulls' stumbles, converting the errors into 21 unanswered points to seal their win, 45-22.

With San Diego coming off a narrow victory over the Northern Arizona Wranglers, the Sugar Skulls will need to break away early. Tucson has a much stronger rush game, averaging over 74.5 yards per game, compared to San Diego's 42.9 rushing yards per game. Tucson will need to take some risks and try to challenge San Diego's defense to put some points on the board.

Now back on home turf, Tucson will look to control the tempo and clean up the mistakes that plagued them during their first meeting with the Strike Force. The Sugar Skulls are aiming to get back on a victory track, protect the Boneyard, and deliver a statement win in front of their fans. Every possession matters, and the energy at Tucson Arena could make the difference.

Be There. Be Loud. Be Skull Tough.

Don't miss your chance to be part of the action as the Sugar Skulls return to the desert determined to defend their home. Tickets are available now at www.tucsonsugarskulls.com, and fans can follow all the excitement on social media @sugarskullsfootball.







