Barnstormers Fall to Sharks
June 28, 2025 - Indoor Football League (IFL)
Iowa Barnstormers News Release
The Iowa Barnstormers fell to 1-11 on the season after suffering a 58-39 loss to Jacksonville on Saturday.
James Cahoon found the end zone through a touchdown with Joe Nowden.
Wideout Quian Williams added to his total of two point conversions in the game to give Iowa a 17-9 lead.
Jacksonville made work of the deuce and got Iowa out of the game.
The Barnstormers will return to the field to face the Massachusetts Pirates on Thursday, July 3 (IFL Network, 6:05 p.m.).
