Iowa Barnstormers Add Another DB

June 27, 2025 - Indoor Football League (IFL)

Iowa Barnstormers News Release







DES MOINES - The Iowa Barnstormers have signed defensive back Angelo Grose to the 2025 roster, Head Coach Dave Mogensen announced today.

Grose (5-10, 195, Michigan State) joins the Iowa Barnstormers for his rookie Indoor Football League (IFL) season. Collegiately, Grose played at Michigan State University for five seasons. During his time with the Spartans, Grose appeared in 52 games collecting 281 total tackles, 11.5 tackles for loss, four interceptions and 1.5 sacks.

2025 Iowa Barnstormers Player Signings are presented by Kelly's Little Nipper. Kelly's Little Nipper offers daily food and drink specials on top of happy hour! Visit them at 1701 E Grand Ave in Des Moines.

Single game tickets for the 2025 Iowa Barnstormers season are available now for as low as $18. Call the Iowa Barnstormers front office at 515-633-2255 or visit www.theiowabarnstormers.com.







Indoor Football League Stories from June 27, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.