Blizzard Sign Defensive Back Khalil Finley

June 27, 2025 - Indoor Football League (IFL)

Green Bay Blizzard News Release







The Green Bay Blizzard have signed DB Khalil Finley for the 2025 season.

Khalil Finley (6-0, 190), a defensive back from Denison Texas, joins the Green Bay Blizzard. He will be a rookie for the remainder of the 2025 IFL season. Finley played for Midwestern State University (MSU), a school in his home state, before starting his professional career.

At MSU, Finley was a reliable defensive back. From 2017 to 2021 (2020 skipped due to COVID-19), he played 36 games and filled the stat sheet. The Mustang recorded 62 total tackles, two tackles for loss, three interceptions, 15 passes defended, and one blocked kick. Finley finished amongst team leaders in pass break-ups multiple times during his tenure with the team.

After leaving college, Finley spent some time in other professional leagues. Most recently, he was on the Wheeling Miners, a team in the National Arena League (NAL). In their most recent season, he was selected as an Honorable Mention All-NAL Defensive Back. Now, he transitions to the Indoor Football League at a pivotal point of the season.

The Blizzard travel to Arizona for a game against the Rattlers. Both teams are fighting for playoff position in this intraconference matchup. Arizona has a high-powered offense that Finley and the Green Bay defense will look to limit. Fans can watch the game for free at the official Green Bay Blizzard Watch Party at The Bar on Holmgren Way.

