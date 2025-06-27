Iowa Barnstormers Bring in DB

June 27, 2025 - Indoor Football League (IFL)

DES MOINES - The Iowa Barnstormers have signed defensive back Ja Corey Benjamin to the 2025 roster, Head Coach Dave Mogensen announced today.

Benjamin (5-11, 185, Bowling Green) joins the Iowa Barnstormers for his rookie Indoor Football League (IFL) season. Collegiately, Benjamin played at Texas Southern appearing in 35 games over five seasons. During his time with the Tigers, Benjamin recorded 124 tackles, six interceptions, and 13 pass breakups. For his final collegiate season, Benjamin transferred to Bowling Green where he appeared in 13 games collecting 27 total tackles and two interceptions.

