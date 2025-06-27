Week 15 Preview: Sharks vs Barnstormers

JACKSONVILLE, FL - This week, the Jacksonville Sharks (8-4) hit the road with a clear goal of officially securing their spot in the playoffs. Their opponent, the Iowa Barnstormers (1-10), currently sit at the bottom of the Eastern Division standings and are coming off a tough 82-46 loss to the Vegas Knight Hawks. Despite Iowa's struggles this season, the Sharks know better than to take any game lightly, especially with playoff implications on the line.

The Jacksonville Sharks (8-4) are riding high after a dominant 65-33 win over the conference leading Quad City Steamwheelers at home last week. Jacksonville has also signed a new player this week; Defensive lineman Raymond Cutts from Troy University, who adds even more size to the line.

With just a few games left in the regular season, every play counts. Expect the Sharks to come out aggressive as they look to handle business on the road and secure a place in the 2025 playoffs.

Tune in to the IFL Network, the new league streaming platform to catch the games live or head to Al's Pizza's Baymeadows location for the Sharks Official Away Game Watch Party. Al's Pizza will be hosting special deals for the Shark Nation. Get your $4 draft beers and house wines, discounted wings, and a BOGO pizza deal if the Sharks score 5 extra points.







