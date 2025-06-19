Week 14 Preview: Sharks vs Steamwheelers

JACKSONVILLE, FL - The Jacksonville Sharks will face the Quad City Steamwheelers this Saturday, 6/21 in the Shark Tank on Star Wars Night. The playoff race will be decided in the next few weeks and if the Sharks want to make it their defense will need the force to be with them to get the win and some momentum.

This match up is expected to be a defensive showdown. Quad City, is currently atop the Eastern Division at 9-2, and has one of the toughest defenses in the league, allowing just 36.9 points per game. Jacksonville isn't far behind at 7-4, while giving up 38.5 points per game and ranking fifth in points allowed. Both teams have shown the ability to create pressure and make big stops. So it might come down to who makes the least mistakes and most big plays.

Jacksonville will need to keep a close eye on Quad City's receivers, they had breakout performances in the first meeting back in April. The Sharks started that game strong but struggled to contain some explosive plays down the stretch. Since then, Jacksonville's defense has continued to improve and is looking to rise to the challenge. With lessons learned from their first match up and the energy of the home crowd behind them, the Sharks are in a great position to make this one of the most exciting games of the season.

Tickets are on sale now. Call 904-621-0700 or go to jaxsharks.com. Tickets start at just $15. Ask about our family four packs. 4 tickets, $40 in food or merchandise vouchers and a $20 Al's pizza gift card all for only $100.







