Playoff Contenders Collide in a High-Stakes Stretch

With six weeks remaining in the Indoor Football League regular season, the postseason picture is tightening. Several teams are jockeying for home-field advantage, while others are clinging to hopes of a late push. Week 14 features seven matchups packed with playoff implications, rematches, and spoiler opportunities. Here's your full preview of this weekend's action.

Tulsa Oilers (7-4) at Massachusetts Pirates (5-5)

Saturday, June 21 - 6:05 PM CT | DCU Center

Tulsa snapped a two-game skid with a convincing win over San Antonio last week. Quarterback TJ Edwards is in his usual MVP form, leading the league in rushing yards (560), rushing touchdowns (24) and second in passing touchdowns (36). Cole Blackman continues to be his top target with 338 yards and 13 touchdowns on the year.

Massachusetts is led by quarterback Kenji Bahar (1,294 passing yards, 21 TDs) and a defense ranked first in total yards allowed (199.5 ypg). The Pirates have forced 10 interceptions and allow just 37.7 points per game-third in the league.

What's at stake: Massachusetts can strengthen its playoff resume with a win. Tulsa can take a big step toward clinching a postseason berth.

Green Bay Blizzard (8-3) at Fishers Freight (2-9)

Saturday, June 21 - 6:05 PM CT | Fishers Event Center

Green Bay aims to keep pace atop the Eastern Conference after dropping a heartbreaker to Jacksonville in Week 13. Quarterback Max Meylor leads the league in passing touchdowns (39), second in total touchdowns (56), ranks second in passing yards (1,652), and third in rushing yards (469). He'll face a Fishers defense ranked 13th out of 14, allowing 48.5 points per game.

Fishers has lost nine straight despite recent offensive sparks from quarterback Carlos Davis (551 total yards, 7 total touchdowns in three games). The Freight have struggled to finish games and now face the league's highest-scoring offense at 53.5 points per game.

What's at stake: Green Bay can't afford to slip in a tight race with Quad City and Jacksonville. Fishers is playing for pride and development as they try to end a long skid.

Quad City Steamwheelers (9-2) at Jacksonville Sharks (7-4)

Saturday, June 21 - 6:05 PM CT | VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena

This Eastern Conference clash could decide who's in line for home-field advantage. Quad City is riding a three-game win streak behind quarterback Daquan Neal (1,072 passing yards, 25 TDs) and a defense that leads the IFL with 27 takeaways. Running back Jarrod Ware Jr. is part of a rushing unit that ranks third in the league at 94.7 yards per game.

Jacksonville is second in the league in rushing (101.3 yards per game) and is powered by QB Tyler Huff and RB Larry McCammon, who have combined for 17 rushing TDs in just five games. The Sharks also boast the fifth-best scoring defense at 38.5 points allowed per game.

What's at stake: A win gives Quad City continued control of the East, while Jacksonville can close the gap and position themselves for a top seed.

Northern Arizona Wranglers (1-10) at Tucson Sugar Skulls (4-6)

Saturday, June 21 - 8:05 PM CT | Tucson Arena

Northern Arizona put up a valiant effort in a 56-53 loss to San Diego last week behind Nolan Susel's two-touchdown performance and a pick-six by Mason Newton. The Wranglers showed life on both sides of the ball and will look to play spoiler in Tucson. Despite the uptick, the NAZ Defense is still bottom-three in the league, allowing 44.8 points per game. The offense is bottom-two, scoring 34.1 points per game.

Tucson remains in playoff contention after winning a 3 OT thriller in Arizona last week. The Sugar Skulls led by quarterback Jorge Reyna (1,001 passing yards, 22 passing TDs) and RB Davonte Sapp-Lynch and WR Larry Harrington.

What's at stake: Tucson must win to stay in contention. NAZ could derail their rival's postseason hopes with an upset.

Iowa Barnstormers (1-9) at Vegas Knight Hawks (6-5)

Saturday, June 21 - 8:05 PM CT | Lee's Family Forum

Vegas looks to bounce back after a loss to Bay Area and faces the league's worst defense. The Barnstormers allow league-highs with 55.8 points per game and 268.6 yards per contest. JaRome Johnson leads Vegas with 669 passing yards, 369 rushing yards, and 21 total touchdowns.

Iowa has shown flashes but continues to struggle with consistency on both sides of the ball. Quarterback James Cahoon has been a bright spot, throwing for 1,468 yards and 28 TDs in just seven games, landing the Barnstormers top-five in scoring (44.2 ppg) and total offense (225.8 ypg).

What's at stake: Vegas is in a battle for the final playoff spot in the West. A win keeps them above .500 and within striking distance of San Diego and Arizona.

Arizona Rattlers (7-4) at Bay Area Panthers (8-2)

Sunday, June 22 - 7:05 PM CT | SAP Center

This is a big one. Bay Area keeps finding ways to win and last week's victory over Vegas was no exception. The Panthers are led by quarterback Josh Jones (1,760 total yards, 37 total TDs) and running back Joshua Tomas, who ranks second in the IFL with 19 touchdowns. Bay Area owns the best scoring defense (35.4 ppg) in the IFL and has allowed just 4 sacks all season.

Arizona has hit a skid for the first time in 2025-losers of three straight. Quarterback Dalton Sneed, despite some costly turnovers in Week 13, is still playing MVP caliber football with 2,190 total yards and 46 total TDs. The Rattlers sit at eleventh in the IFL in scoring defense, allowing 44.3 points per game.

What's at stake: Both teams are battling for playoff seeding and a potential first-round bye. A win by Bay Area could give them breathing room atop the West.

San Antonio Gunslingers (3-8) at San Diego Strike Force (7-4)

Sunday, June 22 - 8:05 PM CT | Pechanga Arena

San Diego is part of a crowded Western logjam at 7-4 and looks to maintain momentum after a narrow win over Northern Arizona. Quarterback Nate Davis (1,517 passing yards, 26 passing TDs) leads an offense that ranks ninth in the IFL in total scoring with 40.6 points per game. Edward Vander continues to be a red zone threat with 8 rushing TDs in six games.

San Antonio ranks last in scoring offense, averaging just 33.4 points per game. Their defense has only managed 5 sacks and 6 interceptions, but despite those breakdowns they feature the eighth best scoring defense in the IFL (42.5 ppg allowed).

What's at stake: San Diego needs this win to stay in the top four out West. San Antonio is clinging to faint playoff hopes.

Don't Miss a Snap

