Game Preview: Green Bay Blizzard at Arizona Rattlers

June 27, 2025 - Indoor Football League (IFL)

Green Bay Blizzard News Release







Week 15 in the IFL sees the two best offenses in the league go head-to-head in an intraconference matchup as the Green Bay Blizzard (8-4) travel to the Phoenix area to take on the Arizona Rattlers (7-5) on Saturday, June 28th at 8:05 CST.

The Blizzard look to bounce back and shake off the heartbreaking loss last week against the Fishers Freight. Green Bay and Fishers traded momentum and the lead back and forth for the entirety of the game. However, the game came down to a last-second heave by Freight QB Vincent Espinoza into the endzone, where it was caught by wide receiver Gourney Sloan, both of whom signed with the team only two days prior. The Freight scored a walk-off touchdown, beating the Blizzard 56-57.

The Rattlers also seek to get back in the win column as they are on a current four-game losing streak. Despite having one of the best offenses in the league, Arizona had a difficult time putting points on the board against the Bay Area Panthers last week, as they only netted points on four of their ten possessions. The Rattlers failed on Fourth Down four times and had an interception and fumble to end the two other drives. The Rattlers dropped their fifth game of the year by a score of 24-37.

The history of this matchup is one that does not favor Green Bay. The two teams have met a total of eight times in the regular season, and all eight victories belong to the Rattlers. The most recent matchup between the two came earlier this season when the Rattlers won in Green Bay on April 6th. The Blizzard will look to settle the season series and score the first of many victories to come over Arizona.

In order for the Blizzard to be successful and walk away with the win, they need to keep an eye on some of the key players from Arizona. The Rattlers offense is potent, especially when RB Ron Brown Jr. is torching defenses across the league. Despite a short stint on the injury list, Brown still has amassed 17 rushing touchdowns in nine games, which currently ranks him fifth in the league in rushing touchdowns. Another key player to watch is QB Dalton Sneed. Sneed can hurt teams with his arm and with his legs. Against the Blizzard earlier this season, Sneed threw for 269 yards and six passing touchdowns. Sneed also has the most passing yards in the league and the third most passing touchdowns with 34. On the ground, Sneed has 14 rushing touchdowns, which puts him in a tie for the eighth most in the league as well. On the defensive side of the ball, the Rattlers as a team have the third most sacks. One of the big reasons is LB Jalen Campbell. Campbell, who has only played in five total games this season, is tied for the team lead amongst current players with three sacks. Keeping Blizzard QB Max Meylor upright will be important to keep pace with Arizona.

If Arizona wants to stop their four-game skid and remain perfect in matchups against the Blizzard, there are many key players they need to hold in check. One of these is, of course, QB Max Meylor, who leads the league in touchdown passes with 44. Meylor is second in passing yards, only behind the Arizona QB, Dalton Sneed. The Green Bay quarterback has thrown fewer interceptions (six) and has a higher completion percentage (60.2%) when compared to Rattlers' QB Dalton Sneed, who has nine interceptions and a completion percentage of 57.4 percent. Meylor is also incredibly dangerous with his legs; he ranks third in rushing yards and second in rushing touchdowns with 20. Wide receiver Lowell Patron Jr. and TJ Davis are both dangerous receiving threats. Davis is tied for third in the league with 15 receiving touchdowns, and both Patron and Davis are in the top ten for receiving yards. While handling a high-powered offense, Arizona also needs to be smart on kickoffs. Whether it is Andre Williams or Jazeric Peterson, in three of the last four games, the Blizzard have returned a kickoff for a touchdown.

The matchup may be a track meet with two phenomenal offenses and may just come down to who has the ball last. The game will be streamed on the IFL Network, with kickoff set for 8:05 pm CST. Come join the Blizz Nation Fanbase at 7:30 pm CST at the Watch Party at The Bar on Holmgren Way located in Green Bay.

Written by: Tyler Klackner.







