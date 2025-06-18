Panthers Add Talent to Offense with Rangy Receivers

June 18, 2025 - Indoor Football League (IFL)

The stretch run of the 2025 Indoor Football League regular season is now here. With that, the first-place Bay Area Panthers (8-2) are doing their due diligence to ensure they are well suited for the hectic schedule ahead.

Upon defeating the Vegas Knight Hawks 44-31 in Henderson last weekend, Bay Area has six remaining contests prior to the playoffs. To amplify the intensity, five of those games are against Western Conference rivals while four are on the road.

Ahead of the Panthers' recent win in Nevada, Bay Area officially signed two decorated players to bolster the receiving corps: Trey Goodman and DJ Myers.

WR TREY GOODMAN

Wide receiver Trey Goodman joins the Panthers following a prolific campaign at UTEP. While playing for the Roadrunners, Goodman played in 12 games, compiling 47 receptions for 469 yards. His best performance of 2024 was against Kennesaw State, compiling 12 catches and 237 all-purpose yards.

Goodman-an Atlanta native-also brings playing experience from Austin Peay State University. He participated in three seasons for the Governors while earning First-Team All-UAC honors at receiver. He has dynamic abilities on offense, as Goodman's football upbringing also features time at quarterback.

Expect Goodman to add fresh legs to the Panthers as the team embarks through the final six tests of the 2025 IFL regular season, and don't be shocked if he throws a pass or two.

Going forward, look for Goodman in jersey No. 14.

WR DJ MYERS

Standing at 6-foot-3, DJ Myers has returned to the IFL in 2025. Myers is a quality possession receiver that boasts an imposing physical frame with the skills to match. He also showcases a wealth of playing time from various professional leagues such as the AFL, NAL, UFL and more.

In 2024, Myers' overall performance with the San Antonio Gunslingers (16 games) warranted Second Team All-IFL accolades. He posted a receiving line of 72 receptions and 892 yards with a whopping 20 touchdowns. That is the sort of assistance Panthers Head Coach Rob Keefe and offensive coordinator Rod Windsor are looking for as the postseason approaches.

If you watched Bay Area's victory over Vegas last Saturday, you likely saw that Myers has already made his 2025 debut. He logged many offensive snaps in the win, hauling in three passes from quarterback Josh Jones, including a pivotal 15-yard reception to move the chains.

Myers-a former star at Texas' Midwestern State-is wearing jersey No. 15 in 2025; expect to see him making major contributions for the Panthers.

Bay Area returns to action on Sunday, June 22 versus the defending-champion Arizona Rattlers (7-4) at San Jose's SAP Center. Tickets for that matchup-including single-game, season, group, and suite experiences-are available now through Ticketmaster.







