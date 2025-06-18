IFL Announces Week 13 Players of the Week

The Indoor Football League is proud to announce the Players of the Week for Week 13 of the 2025 IFL season. Max Meylor (GB) is named Offensive Player of the Week, Jamyest Williams (TUC) is named Defensive Player of the Week, and Kyle Kaplan (QC) is named Special Teams Player of the Week.

Offensive Player of the Week: Max Meylor (QB - Green Bay Blizzard)

Meylor was unstoppable in Green Bay's dominant win, completing 14 of 18 passes for 179 yards and five touchdowns through the air. He added another 39 rushing yards and three more scores on the ground, finishing the night with a jaw-dropping eight total touchdowns.

Defensive Player of the Week: Jamyest Williams (RB - Tucson Sugar Skulls)

Williams stepped up in a huge way for Tucson's defense in one of the most thrilling games of the season, recording three tackles and picking off two passes-none bigger than his game-saving interception in triple overtime to seal the win for Tucson.

Special Teams Player of the Week: Kyle Kaplan (K - Quad City Steamwheelers)

Kaplan continues his hot streak on special teams, earning honors for the second straight week. He racked up 15 total points by converting 3 of 5 PATs, 2 of 3 field goals, and launching 3 deuces to help lift the Steamwheelers.

