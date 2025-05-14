Corey Roberson Show: May 13 Recap

The second Coaches Show or Coach Roberson Show was held on May 13 at the Green Bay Distillery! Attendees had the chance to receive an Andrew Mevis 2025 IFL Player of the Week card signed by Andrew Mevis. The former Blizzard kicker is participating in the Winnipeg Blue Bombers Training Camp! Thirteen lucky fans left with the cards. They also won tickets and even a chance to join our player intro fan tunnel before our next home game, 90's Night / Diabetes Awareness Night on May 30.

Head Coach and GM Corey Roberson brought along a few guests once again. This time, Jake Parks, Tramond Lofton, Kevin Ransom II, Max Meylor, Andrew Carter, Lowell Patron, and Scean Mustin stopped by. Fans got the chance to meet the players and enjoy some of Green Bay Distillery's food before the Show got started.

When the Show opened, Rookie from The Fan WDUZ thanked everyone for coming and welcomed them to the Show. It was not long before he and Coach Roberson were talking about the details of the past few games including the high scoring affair against the Tulsa Oilers at the Resch Center, a revenge game in Massachusetts versus the Pirates, a Tulsa rematch, and finally an incredible game against the (formerly) undefeated Quad City Steamwheelers. Coach Roberson touched on some key points and how the team learns from each game. Attendees and listeners heard about the importance of taking the "escalator to success," a mentality that he preaches to the team.

Some of that success comes from Green Bay's kickers. Rookie and Coach Roberson highlighted the achievement of Andrew Mevis, who has signed with the CFL's Winnipeg Blue Bombers, saying the Blizzard and IFL work to be the stepping stone for players to move up. The group also celebrated the new kicker in town, James Turner.

Coach Roberson recited Turner's story from college to playing professionally, which includes some NFL nods. Turner debuted with the Blizzard but had never kicked in an arena like the Resch Center before. Despite the goalposts being only about nine feet wide, the kicker made his mark early in the game against Quad City with a deuce, which is about a 58-yard long kick. It was a trial by fire, but Tuner was up for the challenge.

Next, All-IFL First Team defensive linemen Scean Mustin and Tramond Lofton were welcomed to the Show. Each gave their background before the Blizzard, sharing stories of the NFL and UFL. The two talked about how they prepare and train, so they can make the most of the opportunities they have.

Kevin Ransom II was the final player to join Rookie on stage at Green Bay Distillery and on air on The Fan WDUZ. Ransom has a storied past that he talked about from his college days in what he described as "[middle of nowhere, Nebraska]" and his professional career. He played professionally for other leagues, including some time in Germany! While he enjoyed his time there, the defensive back wanted to find a league that was more competitive. Soon, he would join the Blizzard and find the challenge of high-motion offenses. Ransom is in his second year in Green Bay and leads the team in interceptions.

Finally, Coach Roberson came back to help close the Show. He walked Rookie through an average day for Blizzard players and coaches. The day starts early and is filled with meetings, practice, workouts, community appearances, and more. With a game against the Barnstormers in Iowa coming up, Coach Roberson explained how they prepare for each opponent. Before everyone parted ways, they were thanked again for coming out to the Show!

Thank you to everyone who came to Green Bay Distillery and everyone who listened on The Fan WDUZ.

Be sure to stop by Green Bay Distillery on June 3 for the next Show or listen live on The Fan WDUZ to hear all the details, Rookie, Coach Roberson, and the players talk about!

