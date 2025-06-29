Blizzard Bitten by Rattlers, 8-5

June 29, 2025 - Indoor Football League (IFL)

It is Week 15 of the IFL, and the Green Bay Blizzard (8-4) take on the Arizona Rattlers (7-5). Both teams are coming off losses last week and are hungry for a bounce-back win in this one. This is the second time the Blizzard and Rattlers meet this season. In the previous matchup, Arizona came out on top, 51-47. This time, Green Bay is looking to tie the season series in this big head-to-head matchup.

Arizona receives the ball to start the game. After a first down pick-up, QB Dalton Sneed hits his RB Ron Brown Jr. on the checkdown, and he walks it in for the score. The Rattlers take the early lead, 7-0. The Blizzard received the ensuing kickoff and are looking to score. After a long and steady drive that sets them up inside the five yard line, QB Max Meylor keeps it on fourth down and reaches across the goal line while stiff-arming a defender to tie it up 7-7. The Rattlers get the ball back and drive all the way to the opposing 5-yard line, and the first quarter comes to a close.

The second quarter has begun, and the Rattlers waste no time as WR Isaiah Huston takes the handoff and spins his way into the endzone on the first play of the quarter. When the Blizzard have a chance to tie it up, however, they are forced to take a field goal, which is blocked, and the Rattlers take over. Arizona has an opportunity to go up two scores after the blocked kick, but the Blizzard defense has other plans as they force the turnover on downs. Green Bay drives the ball slowly down the field, looking to tie it up. Meylor throws for the endzone, but DB Ethan Casselberry intercepts the pass, and the Rattlers' offense trots back onto the field. After the interception and a big play on offense to set Arizona inside the five, QB Dalton Sneed keeps it himself and runs into the endzone. The extra point is blocked, and the Rattlers lead 20-7. Arizona tries a surprise onside kick, but DB Momodou Mbye recovers the ball for Green Bay. After the onside kick, RB Jaylin Cagle takes the handoff and plows his way through defenders to get to the endzone. The Blizzard makes the score 14-20. After the score, Arizona tries to make it a two-score game. After a couple of plays, the Rattlers run it in with Ron Brown Jr., and he scores with just seven seconds left. Green Bay chooses to attempt the field goal to end the half, unfortunately, Mevis' kick is wide right. The Rattlers lead 27-14 to end the first half.

The Blizzard get the ball to start the second half and elect to keep the offense out on fourth down. However, the Rattlers force the turnover on downs and give the ball back to their offense. Soon after, Ron Brown Jr. takes the handoff and carries it to the endzone, putting the Rattlers up 34-14. Green Bay runs a hurry-up offense down the field as they need points in a hurry. A Meylor to TJ Davis connection makes the score 21-34. After the score, the Rattlers receive the ball. A well-put-together drive ends with a Dalton Sneed rushing touchdown to extend their lead to 41-21. The Blizzard moves down the field, and the third quarter comes to a close.

Cagle opens the fourth quarter with a one-handed catch, then punches it in the endzone a few plays after to make the score 41-28. The Rattlers get the ball back, and after a long drive, Ron Brown Jr. runs it into the endzone again, extending Arizona's lead to 48-28. The Blizzard moves the football down the field. However, Meylor runs it on fourth down, trying to make a big play, but fumbles the football. The Rattlers recover and kneel out the remaining time to secure the 48-28 victory.

The Arizona Rattlers end their four-game losing streak and improve to 8-5. Next week, Arizona has a BYE where they will rest and prepare for the San Diego Strike Force the following week.

The Blizzard lose their second straight and fall to 8-5. Next week, Green Bay has a BYE, and they will be able to rest and recover. The following week, the team travels to Moline, Illinois, where they will clash with the Eastern Conference front-runner Quad City Steamwheelers.

Written By: Tristan Wendt







