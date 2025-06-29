Sharks Defeat Barnstormers

June 29, 2025 - Indoor Football League (IFL)

Jacksonville Sharks defense swarms the Iowa Barnstormers

DES MOINES, IA- The Jacksonville Sharks came out on top while on the road against the Iowa Barnstormers, winning 58-40, improving their record to 9-4. With the playoffs quickly approaching, the Sharks are looking like strong contenders for a postseason run.

The game began with Iowa settling for a field goal after the Sharks defense held strong on the opening drive. Quarterback Tyler Huff got the Sharks rolling with a key rushing first down, followed by a touchdown pass to Jaedon Stoshak, his 14th of the season. Kicker Dylan Barnas added the extra point and nailed a deuce to give Jacksonville a 9-3 lead. Iowa responded with a touchdown of their own and soon capitalized on a turnover on downs, scoring again to take a 17-9 lead.

Tyler Huff answered with a rushing touchdown, and Barnas once again converted the extra point and added a deuce, swinging the lead back to Jacksonville at 18-17. Huff followed up with another 5 yard rushing touchdown to extend the Sharks lead. Late in the second quarter, Iowa quarterback Cahoon flicked a touchdown pass to Quian Williams and converted a two point attempt to tie the game 25-25 just before halftime. With time running out, Huff completed a key pass to #80 Marcus Rogers to get the Sharks into field goal range, and Barnas connected to give Jacksonville a 28-25 lead at the break.

In the second half, Huff connected again with Rogers for a leaping touchdown over the wall, and the extra point was good. Iowa kept it close with a quarterback sneak for a touchdown, but the Sharks remained in control with a 37-32 lead. On their next possession, Laery McCammon ran in a touchdown on second and goal. Though the extra point was missed, Barnas made up for it with another deuce, making it 45-32. On a pivotal fourth down, Demontre Tuggle broke three tackles and powered into the end zone for another Sharks score.

Huff continued to stay sharp late in the game, connecting with Rogers for two key completions. One at the 15-yard line, another at the 3, and then Rogers ran it in untouched for a touchdown just after the two minute warning. Iowa added one final touchdown and a rouge with seven seconds left, but it wasn't enough to stop the Sharks, who walked away with a 58-40 victory. With the win, Jacksonville strengthened its playoff positioning and will return home to the Shark Tank on July 12 to face the San Antonio Gunslingers.

