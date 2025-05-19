Freight Host Sharks in Second Meeting in a Row

May 19, 2025 - Indoor Football League (IFL)

Fishers Freight News Release







FISHERS - The Fishers Freight will host the Jacksonville Sharks on Saturday night for Military Appreciation Night. These teams faced each other last week in Jacksonville where the Sharks defeated the Freight, 59-27.

REDEMPTION WEEK

After going up early in the game last week, the Sharks held their lead despite a late-game push by the Freight. Fishers brought in Keegan Shoemaker late in the third quarter, who was able to get the momentum going. He ran in a touchdown and threw for two more in the short time he played. They will have to play on that momentum this week to compete with Jacksonville once more.

SCOUTING REPORT

Larry McCammon and Jaedon Stoshak each had two touchdowns in Jacksonville's win over the Freight last week. They will be ones to watch along with their quarterbacks who combined for two touchdowns themselves. The Sharks have the No. 1 ranked defense in the league heading into this weekend as well. With two interceptions in the game last week, the Freight will need to stay disciplined and avoid turning over the ball.







Indoor Football League Stories from May 19, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.