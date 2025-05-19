IFL Coaches Poll - Week Ten
May 19, 2025 - Indoor Football League (IFL) News Release
After a shakeup-heavy Week Nine, the standings are on the move once again. Arizona holds strong at the top, but there's major movement behind them.
Bay Area climbs into the No. 2 spot after a dominant showing on the road, and Jacksonville continues to rise. Tulsa jumps to No. 4, while Quad City slides three spots after back-to-back losses. Green Bay and Tucson both climb the ranks, while San Antonio surges up two spots after a huge win at home.
Here's how the Coaches Poll stacks up entering Week Ten:
Arizona Rattlers (-)
Bay Area Panthers (+1)
Jacksonville Sharks (+1)
Tulsa Oilers (+1)
Quad City Steamwheelers (-3)
Green Bay Blizzard (+1)
Vegas Knight Hawks (-1)
Tucson Sugar Skulls (+1)
San Diego Strike Force (-1)
San Antonio Gunslingers (+2)
Massachusetts Pirates (-1)
Fishers Freight (-1)
Iowa Barnstormers (-)
NAZ Wranglers (-)
The 2025 IFL season continues this weekend with massive playoff implications across the board. Don't miss a snap-catch all the action on the IFL Network.
Indoor Football League Stories from May 19, 2025
- IFL Week 9 Recap - Panthers Prevail, Rattlers Stun & East Gets Crowded - IFL
- IFL Coaches Poll - Week Ten - IFL
- Military Appreciation Night National Anthem Performer: Franki Moscato - Green Bay Blizzard
- Freight Host Sharks in Second Meeting in a Row - Fishers Freight
- Pirates Rounded up by Wranglers 33-24 - Massachusetts Pirates
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.