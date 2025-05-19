IFL Coaches Poll - Week Ten

After a shakeup-heavy Week Nine, the standings are on the move once again. Arizona holds strong at the top, but there's major movement behind them.

Bay Area climbs into the No. 2 spot after a dominant showing on the road, and Jacksonville continues to rise. Tulsa jumps to No. 4, while Quad City slides three spots after back-to-back losses. Green Bay and Tucson both climb the ranks, while San Antonio surges up two spots after a huge win at home.

Here's how the Coaches Poll stacks up entering Week Ten:

Arizona Rattlers (-)

Bay Area Panthers (+1)

Jacksonville Sharks (+1)

Tulsa Oilers (+1)

Quad City Steamwheelers (-3)

Green Bay Blizzard (+1)

Vegas Knight Hawks (-1)

Tucson Sugar Skulls (+1)

San Diego Strike Force (-1)

San Antonio Gunslingers (+2)

Massachusetts Pirates (-1)

Fishers Freight (-1)

Iowa Barnstormers (-)

NAZ Wranglers (-)

