Pirates Rounded up by Wranglers 33-24

May 19, 2025 - Indoor Football League (IFL)

Massachusetts Pirates running back Dominic Roberto vs. the Northern Arizona Wranglers

PRESCOTT VALLEY, AZ - Northern Arizona quarterback Ramon Atkins threw three touchdown passes and ran for two more as the Wranglers picked up their first win of the year, 33-24 over the Pirates on Sunday in Prescott Valley at the Findlay Toyota Center. The Wranglers are now 1 and 6 while the Pirates fall to 2 and 5.

The Pirates jumped out to a first-quarter lead, taking the opening kickoff and going on an eight-play, 34-yard drive with running back Dominic Roberto touching the ball six times. The final touch was a touchdown run from five yards out for a seven-to-nothing lead.

Atkins, making his first start for Northern Arizona, wasted no time, throwing a 21-yard touchdown pass to Deshon Stoudemire to tie the game with 5:41 left in the quarter.

At that point, both teams stepped up on defense - the Pirates' next possession ended with a Josh Gable 50-yard field goal attempt being blocked by Quran Bouldin. With excellent field position on the Pirates' 13, the Wranglers needed just two plays to set up a third and one at the four. Running back Kobe Smith and Atkins miscommunicated on a handoff, which fell to the turf and was recovered by the Pirates' Marcus Floyd to end the drive and the quarter.

The next two possessions saw both teams turning the ball over on downs, but on the final drive of the half, Gable kicked a 27-yard field goal as Massachusetts took a 10-7 lead into halftime.

Northern Arizona began the second half with back-to-back touchdown passes by Atkins. The first was a five-yard strike to Arland Bruce IV, and with an extra point from Stefan Speno, the Wranglers led 14-10. Then, after a stop, Atkins threw four straight passes. The first three were incomplete. The fourth was a 29-yard strike to Stoudemire for his second touchdown reception and a 20-10 lead. The quarter ended with Kieran Page intercepting Pirates quarterback Kenji Bahar.

The Wranglers would turn the turnover into points to start the final quarter as nine plays later it was Atkins running for a nine-yard touchdown to expand the lead to 26-10.

On the next series, Edward McClendon of the Wranglers intercepted Bahar, and Northern Arizona would cash in again, this time with Atkins finding the end zone on a 16-yard run.

Trailing 33-10, Bahar scored on a two-yard run for the Pirates' first points of the half, coming with 5:02 to play, making the score 33-16. Following a stop, it was Roberto scoring his second rushing touchdown of the game on a four-yard run. With a two-point conversion pass from Bahar to Isaac Zico, the final points were scored. The Wranglers recovered an onside kick and ran out the clock for a 33-24 victory for their first win in 2025.

Bahar was 12 of 23 passing for 120 yards with two interceptions. He also ran for one score. Roberto was the leading rusher in the game with 56 yards on 13 attempts with two touchdowns. The Pirates' top receiver was Teo Redding with three receptions for 20 yards. Tye Smith led the defense with four tackles and a fumble recovery.

For the Wranglers, Atkins was 12 of 25 passing for 125 yards and three touchdowns. He also ran eight times for 31 yards and two touchdowns. Stoudemire was his top target with five catches for 67 yards and two scores. Kieran Page had eight tackles on defense.

The Pirates' next game will be Thursday night, May 29, at the Tsongas as they will face the Jacksonville Sharks at 7:05.

