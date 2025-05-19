IFL Week 9 Recap - Panthers Prevail, Rattlers Stun & East Gets Crowded

Week 9 of the 2025 Indoor Football League season brought standout quarterback performances, crucial road wins, and big offensive outputs. Here's a full breakdown of all seven matchups.

Edwards Leads Oilers in Nail-Biter Over Steamwheelers

Tulsa Oilers 36, Quad City Steamwheelers 34

In one of the week's most thrilling games, Tulsa's TJ Edwards accounted for five total touchdowns as the Oilers edged Quad City on the road. Edwards threw for 95 yards and 3 touchdowns while adding 48 yards and 2 scores on the ground.

The game was close throughout, with both teams trading scores and stops. Steamwheelers QB Demry Croft ran for 3 scores and helped bring his team within two points in the final minute, but the Oilers defense held on the two-point conversion to secure the win.

Tulsa improves to 5-2 and continues to make noise in the Eastern Conference, while Quad City drops to 6-2 after back-to-back losses.

Jones, Reyna Both Shine as Panthers Outlast Sugar Skulls

Bay Area Panthers 68, Tucson Sugar Skulls 57

Quarterback Josh Jones threw 3 touchdown passes and connected with Tyrese Chambers for 2 of them as Bay Area held off Tucson in a back-and-forth Western Conference matchup. Jones totaled 120 passing yards, while adding 80 rushing yards and four scores on the ground.

Tucson QB Jorge Reyna had a strong showing with 5 total touchdowns (3 passing, 2 rushing), which had the Sugar Skulls within three points in the fourth quarter. But Bay Area's defense forced a turnover, helping them real off two consecutive scores in the final frame to put the game out of reach.

The Panthers move to 5-2, and Tucson falls to 3-4 in a competitive West race.

Meylor Powers Blizzard Past Barnstormers

Green Bay Blizzard 74, Iowa Barnstormers 58

The Blizzard offense rolled behind a mammoth effort from quarterback Max Meylor, who threw for eight touchdowns and rushed for another in Green Bay's road win over Iowa. Meylor finished with 204 passing yards and added 56 on the ground, while TJ Davis led all receivers with 85 yards and four scores.

Iowa quarterback James Cahoon threw 4 touchdown passes, splitting them evenly between Jalen Bracey and Quain Williams, but the Barnstormers' defense struggled to get stops. The Blizzard pulled away from the whistle and never looked back, gaining a 27-7 first quarter advantage on their way to dominant win.

Green Bay improves to 5-3 and sits firmly in the playoff race. Iowa falls to 1-6.

Sharks Offense Explodes in Rout of Freight

Jacksonville Sharks 59, Fishers Freight 27

The Sharks dominated from start to finish at home, fueled by strong quarterback play and a lockdown defense. Kaleb Barker threw for 94 yards and 2 touchdowns and added 36 rushing yards with 3 scores. Backup Blaine Espinosa added a passing and rushing TD of his own.

WR Jaedon Stoshak caught 2 touchdowns and totaled 80 receiving yards, while Jacksonville's defense forced 3 interceptions and allowed just one third-down conversion. Fishers QBs Jiya Wright and Keegan Shoemaker combined for 3 rushing TDs, but the Freight never got within striking distance after the first quarter.

Jacksonville improves to 5-2, while Fishers drops to 2-5 with five straight losses.

Rattlers Stun Knight Hawks in Final Seconds

Arizona Rattlers 50, Vegas Knight Hawks 47

In the most dramatic finish of Week 9, the Arizona Rattlers completed a stunning 12-point fourth-quarter comeback to edge the Vegas Knight Hawks, 50-47.

The matchup was an offensive slugfest, with Vegas quarterback Ja'Rome Johnson accounting for six total touchdowns-four through the air and two on the ground. Johnson connected eight times with Quentin Randolph, who posted 115 receiving yards and three scores.

Arizona countered with a strong outing from Dalton Sneed, who threw four touchdown passes, including the game-winning 13-yarder to Isaiah Huston with just nine seconds remaining. Huston led all Rattlers with seven catches for 67 yards and two TDs.

The Knight Hawks appeared in control late, as Antonio Wimbush capped a long drive with a two-yard touchdown to make it 47-35. But the Rattlers refused to fold, scoring twice in the final minute and sealing the win with a two-point conversion from Sneed to Jamal Miles.

Despite outgaining Arizona in rushing and first downs, Vegas couldn't stop the late onslaught and fell to 4-3 in heartbreaking fashion.

Gunslingers Shock Strike Force in OT

San Antonio Gunslingers 49, San Diego Strike Force 48

In one of the wildest games of the season, the San Antonio Gunslingers edged the San Diego Strike Force 49-48 in overtime after both teams traded blows in a back-and-forth thriller.

San Antonio quarterback Joaquin Collazo III exploded for seven touchdown passes, five of them to NyQwan Murray. The Gunslingers erased a fourth-quarter deficit with two scores in the final minute. In OT, they took the lead on a 10-yard strike from Collazo to Murray and a PAT by Tyler Huettel.

San Diego's Nate Davis tossed four touchdowns and helped engineer a last-second field goal drive to force overtime. Rudy Johnson added two touchdowns-one rushing and one receiving-and accounted for 110 all-purpose yards. The Strike Force had a chance to win in OT but Ernesto Lacayo missed the go-ahead PAT drop-kick after a clutch touchdown by Johnson.

Both teams combined for over 490 total yards, and the game featured four lead changes in the final 90 seconds of regulation. San Antonio improves to 2-5, while San Diego falls to 3-4 in stunning fashion.

Wranglers Ride Ramone's Arm in Home Win Over Pirates

Northern Arizona Wranglers 33, Massachusetts Pirates 24

Quarterback Ramone Atkins led the Wranglers to a gritty 33-24 victory over the Massachusetts Pirates, snapping a season-long losing.

Atkins threw for three touchdowns and rushed for two more, carving up the Pirates defense with timely scrambles and pinpoint throws. His favorite target was Deshon Stoudemire, who hauled in five receptions for 67 yards and two scores. NAZ used a 13-point third-quarter to take control of a game that was tight throughout the first half.

Massachusetts leaned on running back Dominic Roberto, who ran for 56 yards and two touchdowns while adding six receptions. Quarterback Kenji Bahar added a rushing TD but struggled through the air, tossing two interceptions and no touchdowns.

NAZ's defense, led by Kieran Page and Chizi Umanakwe, came up big with a pair of picks and multiple fourth-down stops. NAZ enters the win column at 1-6, while Massachusetts falls to 2-5.

Looking Ahead

Week 9 delivered late-game drama, statement wins, and a reminder that no lead is safe in the IFL. San Antonio & Arizona stunned, Tulsa made a statement, Green Bay & Jacksonville flexed, Bay Area bullied and NAZ broke through. With just over half the season remaining, the playoff picture is shifting weekly-and the margin for error is shrinking fast. Week 10 can't come soon enough. Catch it all at www.IFLNetwork.com







