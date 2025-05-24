Barnstormers Fall to Oilers

May 24, 2025 - Indoor Football League (IFL)

Iowa Barnstormers News Release







The Iowa Barnstormers fell to 1-7 on the season, narrowly losing to Tulsa Saturday 56-51.

Iowa started off red hot out of the gate, with quarterback James Cahoon finding wide receiver Keshaun Taylor for a touchdown grab to give the Barnstormers a 7-0 lead.

On the ensuing kickoff, linebacker Jacorey Johns made a hit on the Tulsa kick returner, forcing a fumble that was recovered for a safety by defensive back Larry Walker Jr.

After a Tulsa touchdown, Iowa would respond, with Taylor hauling in his second touchdown grab of the night to secure the 48-yard touchdown. The Barnstormers entered the first quarter break leading 16-7.

Barnstormers wide receiver Quian Williams got into the end zone for the first time in the second quarter, helping Iowa counter the Tulsa score and give the Barnstormers a 23-15 leas midway through the frame.

Iowa entered the second quarter with a 23-21 lead, before Williams would open the scoring with his second touchdown catch of the game.

On the ensuing drive, Caleb Streat leaped into the air to grab a one-handed interception on Tulsa and give Iowa the ball back.

It wasn't long before Cahoon found wideout Jalen Bracey for the score, giving the Barnstormers the 37-27 lead late in the third quarter.

Williams took the ball on a rush to earn his third touchdown of the game and keep Tulsa at bay.

With 6:40 to play, Patrick Godbolt got into the backfield for the sack, flipping the field for Iowa.

Unfortunately, Tulsa utilized an onside kick to regain possession and close things up.

An Oilers score with one second remaining helped Tulsa to clinch the win.

Iowa will return to the field for a road matchup against Green Bay on Friday, June 6 (7:05 p.m. IFL Network).







Indoor Football League Stories from May 24, 2025

Barnstormers Fall to Oilers - Iowa Barnstormers

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.