Tulsa's Jerminic Smith Claims No. 1 Spot on SportsCenter's Top 10

May 24, 2025 - Indoor Football League (IFL) News Release







In a league built on jaw-dropping plays and fearless athleticism, Tulsa Oilers wide receiver Jerminic Smith just etched his name into IFL highlight history.

During Friday night's matchup against the Iowa Barnstormers, Smith hauled in a spectacular over-the-wall touchdown catch that not only electrified the crowd-but also caught the attention of a national audience. The acrobatic grab earned the No. 1 spot on ESPN's SportsCenter Top 10 Plays, showcasing the elite talent and excitement the Indoor Football League brings every week.

Smith, who has been a key weapon in the Oilers' offense all season, showed off his body control, awareness, and toughness as he secured the touchdown while flipping over the dasher wall. The play helped fuel a thrilling back-and-forth battle in Des Moines and once again proved that the IFL isn't just delivering action-it's delivering must-see moments.







Indoor Football League Stories from May 24, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.