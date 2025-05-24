Six Shooters Summer Class June 28th

Enrich your child's dance experience this summer with our Six Shooters!

On June 28th, our Six Shooters will be hosting a Summer Class! From ages 4-17, your child will work one on one with our Six Shooters team to better their skills, ask our team questions, and have FUN! There are two different classes, the camp focusing on younger ages, from 4-12, and the clinic focused on teens 13-17! These classes will be geared and separated per age group/skill level to best fit your child. See below for more information on the different classes we are offering!







