San Antonio Gunslingers Sign WR Glen Gibbons Jr. for 2025 Season

December 2, 2024 - Indoor Football League (IFL)

San Antonio Gunslingers News Release







The San Antonio Gunslingers have signed WR Glen Gibbons Jr. for the 2025 season. Gibbons is a dynamic playmaker on both offense and special teams. In 13 games with the Rattlers last season, he recorded 12 receiving touchdowns, over 450 return yards, and one touchdown return.

