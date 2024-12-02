Barnstormers Sign Elite Rookie Prospect

DES MOINES - The Iowa Barnstormers have signed defensive back Jahlil Brown to the 2025 roster, Head Coach Dave Mogensen announced today.

Brown (6-0, 185, Central Connecticut) joins the Iowa Barnstormers for his rookie season in the Indoor Football League (IFL). Collegiately, Brown spent four seasons at Central Connecticut State University. During his time with the Blue Devils, Brown appeared in 46 games collecting 179 total tackles, six tackles for loss, one forced fumble, five fumble recoveries, and two interceptions.

Following his collegiate career, Brown was drafted to the UFL by the DC Defenders.

"Jahlil is an outstanding rookie prospect out of Central Connecticut," said Coach Mogensen. "He was drafted to the UFL right out of college and unfortunately was a product of numbers when they dropped franchises and lowered roster spots. He's itching to start his pro career and very excited to be a Barnstormer. As we continue to reinvent our defensive backfield, Jahlil should be a cornerstone for us in 2025."

Brown will enter the Iowa Barnstormers Training Camp in the spring.

