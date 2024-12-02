Blizzard Sign Defensive Lineman Timaje Porter

December 2, 2024 - Indoor Football League (IFL)

Green Bay Blizzard News Release







The Green Bay Blizzard have signed DL Timaje Porter for the 2025 season.

Timaje Porter (6'2, 300) is a first-year IFL defensive lineman from Mobile, Alabama. He was a leader on the defensive front in his final years of college. Now, he joins the Green Bay Blizzard for the 2025 season.

Porter spent 2022 and 2023 as a defensive anchor for Delta State University. The Statesmen finished with a record of 11-2 and 10-2, respectively, and advanced to the second round of NCAA Division II playoffs both years. Porter appeared in 23 games, recording 61 tackles, 12 tackles for loss, five and a half sacks, one forced fumble, and two fumble recoveries. In 2023, he led his team in tackles for loss and finished with the second-most sacks on the team. His pursuit of the football is appealing to a team that led the IFL in sacks one year ago.

The Green Bay Blizzard have taken great pride in their defense under Head Coach Corey Roberson. In 2024, two defensive linemen made All-IFL teams (Scean Mustin and Rafiq Abdul-Wahid). Their success may serve as a blueprint for incoming players with similar abilities on the defensive line. With training camp just a few months away, Porter was thankful for the opportunity and said, "God is good all the time."

• Discuss this story on the Indoor Football League message board...





Indoor Football League Stories from December 2, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.