Freight Sign Greg Thomas Jr.

December 2, 2024 - Indoor Football League (IFL)

Fishers Freight News Release







FISHERS - The Fishers Freight announced the signing of defensive back Greg Thomas Jr. for the 2025 season.

Thomas Jr. is a Sacramento, CA native and attended Vallejo High School. He continued his football career close to home at Laney College Oakland, CA.

As a sophomore, Thomas appeared in 10 games totaling 19 tackles and tied for the team lead in fumble recoveries. Thomas would move onto Texas A&M Kingsville, seeing limited time on defense before transferring to Southern Oregon University to finish out his college career.

With the Raiders, Thomas appeared in four games totaling 14 tackles, one interceptions, and six pass break ups. He recorded a career-high five tackles against Montana Western on October 9, 2021.

After college, Thomas would continue playing football professionally and has indoor experience in the National Arena League.

"He's going to be tough to throw at," said Freight Head Coach Dixie Wooten. "He's 6'4 and no Quarterback is going to want to throw his direction with his length. He has a lot of pass break ups for a reason."

• Discuss this story on the Indoor Football League message board...





Indoor Football League Stories from December 2, 2024

Freight Sign Greg Thomas Jr. - Fishers Freight

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.