Gunslingers Defense Leads to Upset of Panthers

April 4, 2025 - Indoor Football League (IFL)

San Antonio Gunslingers News Release







SAN JOSE, CA - The San Antonio Gunslingers showed in their season-opening loss that their defense could be one of the best in the Indoor Football League.

Sunday night; it beat a team considered to be one of the best teams in the league.

Malik Henry threw three touchdown passes and the defense came up with many stops throughout the night as the San Antonio Gunslingers upset the Bay Area Panthers 28-21 at the SAP Center to bounce back from a loss to the Tulsa Oilers in the season opener.

San Antonio took the lead on the opening kickoff as they cashed in on a deuce attempt, but the Panthers scored moments later as Josh Tomas caught a touchdown to give the Panthers a 7-2 lead.

Tomas caught that pass from an opponent who last year made himself known as an enemy to the Gunslingers.

Josh Jones beat San Antonio in both meetings last year when he was the starting quarterback of the Northern Arizona Wranglers; which prevented the Gunslingers from making the playoffs. He signed with the Panthers as a free agent two weeks ago.

Jones made himself known to San Antonio again. After the Gunslingers made a field goal to start the second quarter, he led the Panthers on a touchdown drive with Tomas carrying the ball into the end zone to give Bay Area a 14-5 lead.

Malik Henry was unable to find Austin Upshaw in the end zone on fourth down. The Gunslingers, who gave up 65 points per game against Jones last year, could be in for another long night against the talented quarterback.

Instead, right before the one minute warning, Clifton Duck intercepted Jones in the end zone, and San Antonio took advantage as Malik Henry found Glen Gibbons Jr. for a touchdown to cut the deficit to 14-11 at halftime as the extra point was no good.

The Gunslingers were stopped on their first possession of the third quarter, but came up with a stop of their own to get the ball back.

San Antonio's offense took advantage as Henry found Glen Gibbons Jr., who went over the wall to make the catch, to put the Gunslingers back on top. A rouge on the ensuing kickoff gave San Antonio a 19-14 lead.

The Gunslingers defense came up with another stop and turned it into three points as San Antonio cashed in on a 33-yard field goal by Tyler Huettel to take a 22-14 lead going into the fourth quarter.

San Antonio came up with another big play on defense as they intercepted Jones, and Malik Henry found Austin Upshaw in the end zone a few plays later to give the Gunslingers a 28-14 lead.

The Panthers drove into the Gunslingers red zone on their next possession, but Austin Collier sacked Jones and his pass on Fourth and Ten was incomplete; giving San Antonio the ball back with a chance to put the game away. Two plays later however, Keyshaun Harper fumbled and the Panthers got the ball back.

Jones founds Tomas in the end zone to cut the deficit to seven points, and Tomas recovered the ensuing onside kick to give Bay Area a chance to tie or win the game.

The Panthers made into Gunslingers territory, but Jones' pass in the end zone was incomplete, allowing the Gunslingers to earn their first victory of the season. San Antonio is now 1-1 on the young season, while Bay Area is 0-1 after dropping its opener.

San Antonio's defense has shown in the first two games that they are capable of bouncing back from last year, and they came up big to get the Gunslingers a big win in the second game of the year. The offense stalled at times, but they made big plays when they had to.

On Sunday April 6th, The Panthers have a home game against the San Diego Strike Force for a 6:05 p.m. kickoff. The Gunslingers have a bye in week 3, but are back in action on April 12 when they visit the Arizona Rattlers with kickoff scheduled for 6:05 p.m. All times are pacific daylight time.

Both games, as well as all IFL games this season, will be streamed live on The IFL Network (subscription required). SCtoC will present previews of those, and all, games this season. Those previews will be posted on the board of the home team in each game.

