Know Before You Go - April 6

The Green Bay Blizzard host the Arizona Rattlers during Faith and Family Day presented by Northwinds Adventures, Wood Tech Industries, Thrivent Financial, Q90 FM, and The Family Radio. Kickoff is at 3:05 PM, and doors open about an hour before kickoff. The Blizzard are expecting a capacity crowd! Here is what you need to know before gameday.

The Green Bay Blizzard take on the defending champion Arizona Rattlers

Kickoff is at 3:05 PM in the Resch Center

Save on the Bruiser Bundle Item of the Game

Pair a Bruiser Smashcot with either a Village football OR a merch (Bruiser) football. A $70 value for just $55!

Pregame peformance from Green Bay Elite!

Halftime performance from Tenth Avenue North

Family Day Combo: $5 for a soda and hot dog

Pease arrive early to park due to road closures! Limited parking is available in the Blue Lot on Armed Forces Drive, with access from Holmgren Way. Like other Resch Center event days, parking is available on area streets and at nearby businesses.

Tickets are still available but they are going fast!

