IFL Week 3 - Rivalries Are Born & Renewed

Friday, April 4, 6:05 p.m. CT: Tulsa Oilers at Fishers Freight

The Fishers Freight kicked off their IFL journey with a solid 41-29 road win over the Northern Arizona Wranglers. Now, they're set for their much-anticipated home debut at Fishers Event Center, looking to ride the tracks of early success.

Tulsa, fresh off a gritty 28-20 victory against the San Antonio Gunslingers, is led by quarterback TJ Edwards II, who posted 91 passing yards and accounted for four total touchdowns.

With Fishers eager to impress in its home opener and Tulsa aiming to maintain its momentum, this Friday night clash promises to be tightly contested.

Saturday, April 5, 7:05 p.m. CT: Quad City Steamwheelers at Iowa Barnstormers

Quad City is off to a blazing 2-0 start, their best since joining the IFL in 2019. A hard-fought 37-33 win over the Massachusetts Pirates saw quarterback Daquan Neal toss two touchdowns while the defense delivered in the clutch.

Iowa is aiming to bounce back after a narrow 52-47 loss to Green Bay, despite an electric showing from QB Joaquin Collazo III, who threw for 244 yards and six scores.

With both teams capable of putting up points, expect fireworks in the Wells Fargo Arena.

Sunday, April 6, 3:05 p.m. CT: Arizona Rattlers at Green Bay Blizzard

The defending IFL champions, Arizona Rattlers, face off against the 1-1 Green Bay Blizzard in a game that could see plenty of offense. Both teams scored over 50 points in Week 2 and will look to keep their scoring pace high.

Blizzard quarterback Max Meylor put up 175 passing yards and two touchdowns in last week's win and will be looking to keep pace with the high-powered Rattlers.

This could turn into a track meet, with points coming early and often.

Sunday, April 6, 5:05 p.m. CT: Vegas Knight Hawks at Jacksonville Sharks

Vegas staged a dramatic comeback in Week 2, scoring 16 unanswered points in the final minutes to take down San Diego 48-41. Now, they hit the road to face a Jacksonville team that made a strong first impression.

Sharks QB Kaleb Barker threw four touchdown passes in their opener against Massachusetts and will look to stay hot against a Knight Hawks defense that tightened up late last week.

This one's shaping up to be a back-and-forth battle at VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena.

Sunday, April 6, 7:05 p.m. CT: San Diego Strike Force at Bay Area Panthers

Week 3 wraps up with two teams hungry for redemption. San Diego let a 13-point halftime lead slip away in a tough loss to Vegas, while Bay Area came up short against San Antonio in a defensive slugfest.

Panthers QB Josh Jones struggled under pressure, throwing two interceptions, and will look to rebound against a Strike Force defense that's proven vulnerable late in games.

With both squads aiming to get back in the win column, expect a gritty, high-effort finish to the weekend.

Week 3 Outlook

This week brings a healthy mix of unbeaten squads seeking to stay perfect, rising contenders building momentum, and battle-tested teams looking to bounce back. Don't miss a minute-catch every game live at IFLNetwork.com.

