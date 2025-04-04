Blizzard Sign Defensive Back Gurvan Hall Jr.

April 4, 2025 - Indoor Football League (IFL)

Green Bay Blizzard News Release







The Green Bay Blizzard have signed DB Gurvan Hall Jr. for the 2025 season.

The Green Bay Blizzard adds a defensive back to the rotation. Gurvan Hall Jr. (6-0, 180) is the latest player joining the Blizzard. He is a West Palm Beach, Florida native, making the trip north to play in Green Bay. Hall Jr. has indoor football experience that he will use to make an immediate impact when the Green Bay Blizzard take on the defending champion Arizona Rattlers this Sunday (4/6) at 3:05 PM!

Before beginning his professional career, Hall Jr. made two stops in his college football journey. From 2018 to 2022, he played for the University of Miami, appearing in 43 games for the Hurricanes. Then, to finish his college career, the defensive back transferred to Utah State University, where he would appear in eight games. He also participated in the 2023 Tropical Bowl, a post-season All-Star game for senior players mainly from the Football Bowl Subdivision of the NCAA.

Soon after, Hall Jr. signed with the Northern Arizona Wranglers. During the 2024 season, the rookie Wrangler appeared in all 16 games, recording 48 tackles and six pass breakups. The team was top ten in the fewest passing yards given up and most interceptions in 2024.

Now, Hall Jr. joins the Green Bay Blizzard. The Blizzard has been known for its defense under Head Coach Corey Roberson. As a team, they will look to pick up where they left off defensively last season. Their work will be cut out as Green Bay hosts the defending champion Arizona Rattlers this Sunday (4/6/2025). Fans are ready to pack the stands of the Resch Center for an exciting game of indoor football! Tickets are still available here, but they are going fast!

