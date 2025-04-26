Blizzard Sign Defensive Back Isaiah Jacobs

April 26, 2025 - Indoor Football League (IFL)

Green Bay Blizzard News Release







The Green Bay Blizzard have signed DB Isaiah Jacobs for the 2025 season.

Isaiah Jacobs (6-4 220) joins the Green Bay Blizzard during an important stretch of road games. The defensive back's play at Sul Ross State University and the University of Texas A&M Kingsville has given him opportunities to play professionally in the LFA. Now, the Austin, Texas native will be an IFL rookie with the Green Bay Blizzard.

Jacobs' college career began in 2018 at Sul Ross State University. In two seasons, he played 20 games and recorded 119 total tackles, four tackles for loss, five interceptions, nine pass deflections, two forced fumbles, and one blocked kick. After two productive seasons, the defensive back switched schools for more opportunities.

From 2020 to 2022, Jacobs played for the University of Texas A&M Kingsville. He played 20 games for the Javelinas in that time. Jacobs tallied 88 total tackles, six tackles for loss, four interceptions, 11 pass deflections, one forced fumble, one fumble recovery, and two blocked kicks. After putting together another great two seasons filling the stat sheet on defense, Jacobs found a professional opportunity.

This opportunity came in the LFA or the Liga de Fútbol Americano Profesional. Jacobs played for multiple teams in the league and was recently considered an All-Pro Safety. Now, Jacobs is coming to the IFL to bolster the Green Bay Blizzard defense. The team is traveling to Massachusetts to face the Pirates for an Eastern Conference Championship rematch!

