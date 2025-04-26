Tucson Aims for Second Straight Win at Frontwave Arena

April 26, 2025 - Indoor Football League (IFL)

Tucson Sugar Skulls News Release







TUCSON, AZ - The Tucson Sugar Skulls are back on the road this Sunday, April 27, at 7:05 PM as they travel to Southern California to take on the San Diego Strike Force at the brand-new location, Frontwave Arena.

Coming off their first win of the 2025 season, the Sugar Skulls are looking to keep building momentum as they enter the heart of their schedule.

Finding Their Stride in Week 6

Tucson secured a much-needed victory last weekend, defeating the Northern Arizona Wranglers 44-24 in a complete team performance. Quarterbacks Jorge Reyna and Larry Harrington led a dynamic offense, while running back Davonte Sapp-Lynch provided his usual spark on the ground. The defense, anchored by linebacker JaQuez Jackson and defensive lineman Nyles Gaddy, locked down in the second half, shutting out the Wranglers and sealing the win.

It was a breakthrough performance that showed Tucson's potential on both sides of the ball and a blueprint for success moving forward.

Strike Force Awaits

The Sugar Skulls (1-2) will now set their sights on a San Diego Strike Force team eager to protect their home turf. The match-up promises a clash of emerging offenses, with Tucson looking to stay aggressive and San Diego aiming to defend their new arena in front of their home crowd.

For Tucson, the key will be maintaining the balance they found last week: a strong run game, confident quarterback play, and a defense that can create momentum-changing plays.

New Leaders, New Energy

The additions of Reyna and Harrington have already paid dividends, giving Tucson new leadership at quarterback and fresh versatility in the playbook. Combined with the continued dominance of playmakers like Sapp-Lynch, Jackson, and Gaddy, the Sugar Skulls are building an identity that could make them one of the league's most dangerous teams in the weeks ahead.

Kickoff is set for 7:05 PM MST on Sunday, April 27. Fans can catch all the action live on the IFL Network and stay connected through the Tucson Sugar Skulls' social media channels for updates, highlights, and behind-the-scenes coverage.

