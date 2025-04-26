Blizzard Re-Sign Defensive Lineman Scean Mustin

April 26, 2025 - Indoor Football League (IFL)

Green Bay Blizzard News Release







The Green Bay Blizzard have re-signed DL Scean Mustin for the 2025 season.

Scean Mustin (6-2, 320) re-signs with the Green Bay Blizzard for his second season in the IFL. Mustin was an important player in Green Bay's defense last year. His outstanding play was rewarded with a First Team All-IFL selection before he signed with the BC Lions of the CFL. Mustin will return to the team soon and hope to pick up where he left off in the 2024 season.

Before joining the Blizzard in 2024, Mustin played collegiate football for Sam Houston State University. The D-Lineman appeared in 44 games for the Bearkats from 2018-2021. He recorded 55 tackles, 17 tackles for loss, 12 sacks, two pass breakups, one fumble recovery, and two blocked kicks during his time with the Bearkats. In the spring of the 2021 season, Sam Houston State was undefeated and would win the FCS national Championship. Following Mustin's senior season, he signed with the Houston Roughnecks of the XFL. He played in four games, recording seven total tackles.

Then, in 2024, Mustin signed with the Green Bay Blizzard. He quickly became a leader of the highly ranked Blizzard defense. Mustin appeared in 15 games and accrued 34 tackles, 18 tackles for loss (second in the IFL), eight sacks (tied-second in the IFL with current Blizzard DL Tramond Lofton), two pass breakups, one forced fumble, two fumble recoveries, and one blocked kick. For his exceptional play, the IFL awarded him with a First Team All-IFL selection.

After the season, Mustin signed with the CFL's BC Lions. He spent some time there before the season began but has since been released. The Green Bay Blizzard are only a few weeks into the regular season, so Mustin is rejoining the team to show his skills once again. He will team up with an already great defensive lineman unit that ranks near the top of the league in sacks.

Stay tuned to see Scean Mustin's debut in the next few weeks, and stay up to date with all things Blizzard by following along on Facebook, Instagram, and X. And keep an eye on the website for new changes as well!

