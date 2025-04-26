Game Preview: Green Bay Blizzard at Massachusetts Pirates: April 27

April 26, 2025 - Indoor Football League (IFL)

The Green Bay Blizzard (2-2) are set to take on the Massachusetts Pirates (2-2) this Sunday, April 27th. Kickoff at the Tsongas Center is scheduled for 3:05 PM CST.

The Blizzard enter this game after a victory over the Tulsa Oilers. The nail-biting game between the two went into overtime, but the Blizzard made a clutch defensive stand and blocked a field goal attempt. Soon after, Kimo Clarke punched it into the end zone to hand Green Bay the 74-68 victory. Meanwhile, the Pirates roll into this week's game on a two-game winning streak with a 50-47 win over Fishers Freight and a 42-25 victory over the Jacksonville Sharks. The Pirates are looking to make that a three-game winning streak this week.

Since May 2nd, 2021, Green Bay and Massachusetts have met nine times. The Pirates currently lead the series, winning six out of the nine matchups. This will be a big revenge game for the Blizzard after losing to the Pirates 51-28 in the 2024 Eastern Conference Championship. There are a few players the Blizzard will need to know about if they want to come out victorious against the Pirates this week. One of those players is QB Kenji Bahar. Bahar plays effectively in the passing game as well as the rushing game. He has recorded five passing touchdowns to go along with ten rushing touchdowns. The Blizzard will need to contain him to stop this offense. Bahar has two weapons to help him in wide receivers Teo Redding and Thomas Owens. Owens, a former two-time First Team All-IFL receiver (2021 and 2022), has been producing this year with 157 yards and two touchdowns. Teo Redding is putting up similar numbers with 132 yards and three touchdowns. Defending the passing attack will be crucial for Green Bay's success. A defender for the Blizzard offense to look out for is DB Marcis Floyd. Floyd has been a ball hawk so far this season, recording three interceptions in four games, one taken for a touchdown. If the Blizzard are not careful in the passing game, Floyd could add to his interception total.

If the Pirates want a chance in this game, they must defend against offensive playmakers Max Meylor and Kymani "Kimo" Clarke. The duel threat QB Max Meylor has been tiring out defenses with his ten passing touchdowns and six rushing touchdowns. Max heads into his fifth game this year without an interception and plans to keep that streak going. The Pirates will have to defend him along with dynamic RB Kimo Clarke. Clarke is having an amazing start to the season, recording 13 total touchdowns in just four games. The Pirates' defense will have to slow down the two if they want any chance of winning this game. As for their offense, they will have to protect their QB from DL Tramond Lofton. The former First Team All-IFL DL and 2023 Defensive Player of the Year is one of Green Bay's newest additions to the team. After his clutch blocked field goal in overtime against the Oilers, Lofton is looking to wreak havoc this week against the Pirates. Stopping him may be the Pirates' number-one priority if they want to move the ball.

The Blizzard will be on the road for the second time this season after being at home for the past three weeks. Both teams are looking to improve to 3-2 this week in what should be an eventful game. Catch all the action on the IFL Network at 3:05 PM CST.

