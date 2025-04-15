Hometown Hero - Natasha: April 11

April 15, 2025 - Indoor Football League (IFL)

Green Bay Blizzard News Release







Natasha is many things; a mother, a daughter, a sister, a veteran, and a friend just to name a few. The first thing that comes to mind when you say her name is a great mother. Her 2 children, Payton and Easton, mean the world to her and she will do anything to help them and bring a wonderful life for them. Natasha is also an amazing friend. She is there for you when you call and will listen when you need someone to hear you.

Natasha was in the Army National Guard from August 2000-September 2009 where she was a Sergeant as a diesel mechanic. She was deployed a few times with her last deployment being Iraq in 2006-2007. Currently not only is Natasha working full-time as a Special Education Paraprofessional she is also pursuing her Associates Degree in Health Information Technology. She has been through a lot during her lifetime and still seems to come out on top. Natasha makes sure that the people in her life know that she is there for them.

Thank you for your service Natasha - from the Green Bay Blizzard and Zebra Technologies.

Blizz fans! Remember that you can nominate your Hometown Hero with this link. Service men and women, firefighters, teachers, and more! If you hero is selected, they will be honored on the field during the game. We have five home games left, so do not wait!

Go Blizz!

