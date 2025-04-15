IFL Announces Week 5 Coaches Poll
April 15, 2025 - Indoor Football League (IFL) News Release
The Indoor Football League has unveiled the latest Coaches Poll following a wild Week 4 slate that featured statement wins and major shakeups.
Here are the official Week 5 rankings:
Arizona Rattlers (-)
Jacksonville Sharks (-)
Quad City Steamwheelers (-)
Fishers Freight (-1)
Bay Area Panthers (+3)
Green Bay Blizzard (+3)
Vegas Knight Hawks (-2)
Tulsa Oilers (-2)
San Antonio Gunslingers (-2)
San Diego Strike Force (-)
Massachusetts Pirates (-)
Tucson Sugar Skulls (-)
NAZ Wranglers (-)
Iowa Barnstormers (-)
A new team enters the top five while others slide after tough losses. With more crucial matchups ahead in Week 5, expect the movement to continue. Catch every game on the IFL Network.
