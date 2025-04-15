Fishers Freight Make Special Teams Changes
April 15, 2025 - Indoor Football League (IFL)
Fishers Freight News Release
FISHERS - On April 15, the Fishers Freight made the following changes to the roster.
RELEASED K MICHAEL BALOGA
Kicker Michael Baloga was released by the team after three games. He made 8/16 extra points through three games and missed both field goal attempts. This was Baloga's first season in the IFL.
SIGNED K VICTOR LEVENTRITT
Following the release of Michael Baloga, the Freight signed Kicker Victor Leventritt. Leventritt is an IFL veteran who has kicked for the Tucson Sugar Skulls the previous two seasons. In 2024 with Tucson, Leventritt converted 18/20 extra points and 4/6 field goals.
• Discuss this story on the Indoor Football League message board...
Indoor Football League Stories from April 15, 2025
- Fishers Freight Make Special Teams Changes - Fishers Freight
- Kenji Bahar's Seven Touchdown Performance Leads Pirates to First Win - Massachusetts Pirates
- Hometown Hero - Natasha: April 11 - Green Bay Blizzard
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.