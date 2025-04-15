Fishers Freight Make Special Teams Changes

April 15, 2025 - Indoor Football League (IFL)

Fishers Freight News Release







FISHERS - On April 15, the Fishers Freight made the following changes to the roster.

RELEASED K MICHAEL BALOGA

Kicker Michael Baloga was released by the team after three games. He made 8/16 extra points through three games and missed both field goal attempts. This was Baloga's first season in the IFL.

SIGNED K VICTOR LEVENTRITT

Following the release of Michael Baloga, the Freight signed Kicker Victor Leventritt. Leventritt is an IFL veteran who has kicked for the Tucson Sugar Skulls the previous two seasons. In 2024 with Tucson, Leventritt converted 18/20 extra points and 4/6 field goals.

